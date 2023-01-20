Park Rangers Find 6-Pound Monster Toad and Kill It

CHEAT SHEET
An Australian ranger says that when she glanced down at the ground in Conway National Park and spotted a monster cane toad, she gasped. “I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” Kylee Gray said. The creature was so large—nearly 6 pounds—that they named it Toadzilla. It seems to be a record-breaker; Guinness lists the largest toad in the world as a cane toad that weighed in a few ounces short of this one and was owned by Swedish royalty. Toadzilla will not get to bask in the fame, however. Its was euthanized because its species causes environmental damage, laying up to 30,000 eggs in a season and poisoning wildlife.