Thousands of Pro-Abortion Rights Activists Set to March in D.C. and Nationwide
‘BANS OFF OUR BODIES’
A permit approved by The National Park Service states that a pro-abortion rights march in Washington, D.C. Saturday at noon could draw upward of 17,000 participants. The slated event, billed as the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally is organized by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union, and the Women’s March. It will begin at the Washington Monument and end with a march to the Supreme Court. Subsequent and similar nationwide marches are also set to occur, which comes on the heels of Politico publishing a leaked Supreme Court opinion that revealed the high court’s desire to overturn Roe v. Wade. As The Daily Beast previously reported, high “non-scalable” fencing has been set up around the Supreme Court. Furthermore, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department said a series of streets throughout the city would be closed off Saturday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.