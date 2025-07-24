Parker Posey Campaigns for ‘Friends’ Icon to Star in Next ‘White Lotus’ Season

The White Lotus star Parker Posey already has a new actress in mind for the newest season of the dark comedy. In a recent conversation with Variety’s Actors on Actors, a talk show that brings two stars together for intimate conversations on their craft, Posey sat down with former Clockwatchers co-star Lisa Kudrow to discuss their 30-year-long careers on-screen. When the talk shifted to Posey’s experience working on The White Lotus with creator Mike White, Posey asked Kudrow if she would ever consider entering The White Lotus world. “Work with Mike White? Yes. I love Mike White. I’ve hung out with him at a party,” Kudrow said. “He’s social. And Brad’s Status was my favorite movie that year. I emailed him to let him know, because I had to—it was so good, I had to. I don’t do that a lot.” After the Friends icon expressed her enthusiasm for the director, Posey advocated for her presence on the show’s upcoming season. “If there’s a big enough TikTok campaign, then it’ll happen,” Posey said. “Because that’s how it works. No, it doesn’t,” Kudrow joked back. The two stars first worked together on the 1997 indie comedy called Clockwatchers, which also starred Toni Collette and Alanna Ubach as temporary office staffers in a office complex.

