Parkland Dad Blasts Trump’s ‘Killing Babies After Birth’ Lie
‘TRULY DUMB’
In response to Donald Trump’s false claim on Meet the Press Sunday morning that Democrats support an abortion policy that allows doctors to “kill the baby after birth,” gun violence prevention advocate Fred Guttenberg tweeted, “Beyond this being a truly dumb lie, here are facts. My baby was killed after birth because of gun violence. Republicans, by blocking gun violence prevention, apparently support killing babies after birth.” Guttenberg has become a prominent voice on the issue following the 2018 murder of his teenage daughter Jaime and several others by a mass shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.