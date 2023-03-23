Parkland Dad Arrested After Being Kicked Out of House Hearing on Gun Law
‘DISGRACEFUL’
Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland school shooting, was arrested Thursday on Capitol Hill after he and his wife were ejected from a hearing on gun legislation held by the House Judiciary Committee. Cell phone footage appeared to show Oliver and his wife, Patricia, loudly interrupting Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) as he questioned a panel on firearm regulations. According to NBC News, Fallon looked over and said, “Is this an insurrection? So will they be held to the same—I don’t want another Jan. 6, do we?” Oliver was detained after a frustrated Fallon called for a recess, with footage shared by Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL) showing a handcuffed Oliver lying on the ground. “Manuel and Patricia Oliver were just kicked out of this committee hearing on gun violence,” Frost wrote in another tweet. “Patricia said one thing and the chair escalated the entire situation.”