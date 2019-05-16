Therapy Dogs Honored With Photos in Parkland High School Yearbook

The therapy dogs who helped survivors of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last year are being honored in the school’s yearbook. Each of the 14 dogs was photographed for the spread, complete with smiles and one bow tie. “Therapy dogs have played a big part in the healing at Marjory Stomeman (sic) Douglas High in Parkland this past year, so it’s fitting each one got a listing in the (yearbook),” wrote Scott Travis, a reporter at the Sun Sentinel who covers Broward County schools. The mass shooting on February 14, 2018, killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. Therapy dogs can be used to help people cope with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. Since the shooting, the Parkland community has lost two Stoneman students to suicide. Sydney Aiello, who was a senior at the time of the shooting, died by suicide about a year later, and another student took his life just a day later.