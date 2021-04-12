David Hogg Steps Away From His ‘Progressive Pillow Company’
LIGHTS OUT
David Hogg, the Parkland school shooting survivor turned gun control activist, says he’s stepping away from the pillow company he set up as an alternative to MyPillow, the pillow purveyor run by pro-Trump election truther Mike Lindell. In a series of tweets posted Saturday evening, Hogg announced that he had “resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC.” “A couple weeks ago, a very spontaneous interaction over Twitter between me and [co-founder] William LeGate led to us trying to start a progressive pillow company,” Hogg, 20, tweeted. “The goal was and still is to create a great pillow that is sustainably produced in domestic unionized factories and have a percentage of those profits benefit progressive social causes. We were met with immediate and overwhelming support. But I soon realized that given my activism, schoolwork, and family commitments, I could not give 100% to being a full time co-founder at Good Pillow.”
Hogg, now a student at Harvard University, said the decision to part ways with LeGate, a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur, was “entirely” his, and that he wants to devote his time entirely to his studies and gun control activism.