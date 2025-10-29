Parkland Shooting Survivor to Make Congressional Run

Cheat Sheet
Louvre Heist Suspects 'Partially' Admit Their Involvement
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.25 3:12PM EDT 
The Louvre museum in Paris.
The Louvre museum in Paris is one of the biggest museums in the world and houses works of art such as the Mona Lisa. The building is a historic monument. Julian Elliott Photography/Julian Elliott/Getty Images

Two male suspects questioned over the Louvre heist have “partially” admitted to being involved in the brazen robbery, according to prosecutors. The men, a 34-year-old Algerian man and a 39-year-old French resident, entered the Louvre in what appears to be an effortless eight-minute robbery. The two previous criminal offenders, stole 88 million euros ($102 million) worth of jewels on Oct. 19 in broad daylight. The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, is now under scrutiny for its subpar security, prompting the public to question the safety of its treasures. The museum’s security cameras expired in July and were not renewed. A $93 million revamp of the security system has long been promised, but “will not be finished before 2029–2030.” The two suspects were taken into custody this week after their DNA was identified. French law releases organized theft suspects after 96 hours if no charge is filed. The suspected robbers will remain in custody if they are prosecuted by Wednesday. No further information has been released about the details of the partial confession or whether the suspects have revealed what happened to the stolen items.

2
Buzz Aldrin's Wife, 66, Dies After Marrying Astronaut, 95
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.29.25 4:15PM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 3:54PM EDT 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur attend the 16th Annual Living Legends Of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 18, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Anca Faur, the 66-year-old wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, 95, died on Oct. 28. She passed “peacefully” at night, “with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu by her side,” a statement shared on Facebook by the Aldrin and Faur families said. “I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life,” Aldrin said in the statement. “She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly.” The couple tied the knot on Aldrin’s 93rd birthday on January 20, 2023 after dating for five years. Aldrin previously told People that his wife has “the whole Wizard of Oz package,” including “brains, heart [and] courage.” Faur was a chemical engineer who had a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and served as the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC. She was Aldrin’s fourth wife. He was first married to Joan Archer from 1954-1974, with the couple having three children, James, Janice and Andrew. He then married his second wife, Beverly Van Zile, from 1975 to 1978 and his third wife, Lois Driggs Cannon, from 1988 to 2013. Faur’s cause of death has been revealed yet. Representatives for the family declined to comment further to TheBeast at this time.

3
Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Sentenced to Prison
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.29.25 1:04PM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 12:18PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea Belle O'Donnell pose at the "2nd Annual Fran Drescher Cancer Schmancer Sunset Cabaret Cruise" on The SS Hornblower Infinity Crusie Ship on June 20, 2016, in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Rosie O’Donnell’s 28-year-old daughter Chelsea has been sentenced to prison on drug charges after a judge revoked her probation. Chelsea O’Donnell’s six-year probation was revoked due to a probation violation that involved sexual assault allegations, according to an official from the treatment drug court who didn’t specify further. The official also noted that Chelsea had not shown significant progress in the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Program. Thanks to accounts from officials and “facts surrounding this request,” her drug treatment program had “sufficient grounds to warrant termination,” a court filing stated. Chelsea will be transferred to a Wisconsin medium-security prison called Taycheedah Correctional Institution for a sentence yet to be disclosed. “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction. Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her children,“ Rosie told Us Weekly. “we continue to love and support her through these horrible times. prayers welcomed.” Chelsea was initially on probation after three arrests in 2024 relating to drug charges and one involving child neglect. Part of her probation terms included staying out of trouble—something she struggled with leading up to her probation revocation.

4

Parkland Shooting Survivor to Make Congressional Run

Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.29.25 4:51PM EDT 
X
X

Parkland school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky is running for New York’s open congressional seat. Kasky, 24, filed his candidacy this week, according to Federal Election Commission records. His move comes a month after Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said he would retire in 2027. The activist, who did not respond to requests for comment, nodded to his run by changing his Instagram bio to “politician” on Tuesday and adding a link to his donation page. “All I can say at the moment is that the next generation of Democratic leaders will fight big tech, work to abolish ICE and hold immigration enforcement accountable, and reject money from organizations operating solely in the interest of right wing nationalist foreign governments,” he wrote. In high school, Kasky co-founded the gun violence prevention group March for Our Lives, which later faced funding shortfalls and internal turmoil. Like his would-be predecessor, the Florida native attended Columbia University before withdrawing to pursue activism full-time. He is now a contributor at The Bulwark and an MSNBC pundit. The race for New York’s 12th District is shaping up to be crowded—and possibly star-studded—with Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s grandson, also exploring a run.

5
Elijah Wood Crashes Couple's Hobbit-Themed Wedding
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.29.25 3:20PM EDT 
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

A couple getting married at a Lord of the Rings movie set in New Zealand were left shocked when none other than Elijah Wood himself crashed the ceremony and walked down the aisle. Wood, 44, who plays Frodo Baggins in the blockbuster fantasy trilogy, was in town attending a local Comic Con and decided to check in at Hobbiton, a tourist attraction where a number of the film’s scenes were filmed. Upon arrival, he discovered a wedding between two LOTR superfans, Sharik and Jessica Burgess-Stride, was taking place, and after some encouragement from wedding photographer Cath Ullyet, he decided to crash the party. “We were just finishing the signing of the paperwork when all of a sudden Elijah Wood started to walk down the aisle,” Sharik told the Waikato Herald. “At first I thought, nah, that’s not him – then oh s---, it is him!” The groom, who included several Tolkien references in his vows, said the wedding had been a “perfect day,” and that his claim that the rainy weather had been a “sign of good luck” was proven correct when Wood walked through the door. “After the couple had finished signing, I rushed around to meet him and asked him to come and have a few photos with the couple,” Ullyet said. “Being the gentleman he is, he didn’t want to interfere, however, with some friendly encouragement he stepped in and was welcomed by all. Thank you Elijah for making their special day that much more memorable. We all loved it!”

6
Dictionary.com Reveals Its 2025 Word of the Year
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.25 11:48AM EDT 
12-year-old boy looks at an iPhone screen.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Dictionary.com has announced that “67” is its newest Word of the Year. This year, teachers and parents have been left confused by kids and teenagers using the term “67,” pronounced “six-seven,” not to be mistaken for “sixty-seven.” The dictionary shared that some have considered it a synonym for “so-so,” “maybe this,” or “maybe that.” The newest word of the year has been traced to Skrilla’s viral 2024 song “Doot Doot (6 7).” Others connect it to the popular 6-foot-7-inch NBA player and social media sensation LaMelo Ball. Earlier this year, “The 67 Kid” went viral for shouting “67” as he celebrated at a basketball game. Many have used the term “brain rot” to describe the viral trend, which is “the deterioration of one’s mental or intellectual state as a result of over-consuming trivial or unchallenging content,” according to Oxford Press. The annual pick gives recognition to the “brain rot” popular among kids and teenagers. Dictionary.com explains the comical appeal of the term is it’s “purposefully nonsensical and all about being in on the absurdity.” “It’s part inside joke, part social signal, and part performance,” said Steve Johnson, Ph.D., of the Dictionary Media Group.

@youtubeshortsjustforyou

THE “6–7” MEME KID THAT STARTED IT ALL 😭🏀 #67Kid #Basketball #67 . . The internet has seen thousands of memes… but few have had the staying power and absurdity of the “6–7” basketball kid. Today, we’re throwing it all the way back with the original video that gave birth to the legendary meme that took over TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and now YouTube Shorts. This moment — a kid at a basketball game, being asked for his height and saying “6’7” with complete deadpan seriousness — became one of the most iconic, aura-rich moments in modern meme history. From Aura Farming lore to NPC compilations, this clip is the Rosetta Stone of meme energy. The delivery, the look, the vibes — everything about this moment feels like it was blessed by the meme gods. It spawned countless remixes, voiceovers, parodies, and compilations of fake flexes, unearned confidence, and peak rizzless aura. It’s been referenced in basketball edits, TikTok stitches, and even branded content. We’re talking about a core memory of the Meme Multiverse. This is where the “he’s not 6’7” but he believes he is energy began. It’s the intersection of NPC behavior, rizz delusion, and high school gymnasium chaos — a true cultural artifact. If you're new here, welcome to the Auraverse. If you're an OG, you already know this is part of the generational meme debt that reshaped internet humor. This is more than a clip — it's a timestamp in meme evolution, forever etched in the algorithm. Drop a like, comment if you remember this going viral, and subscribe for more Internet Lore Originals, Aura Farming Rankings, and Top 7 Aura Fail Moments. We’re just getting started. --- 🏷️ COPY-PASTE HASHTAGS (Comma-Separated) 67Kid, 6Foot7, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

♬ original sound - YouTube Shorts For You
7
Tragic Twist in Death of Cruise Ship Passenger, 80, Who Died on Deserted Island
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.25 1:18PM EDT 
This aerial photo taken on April 4, 2024, shows a boat anchored near coral around Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef, located 270 kilometres (167 miles) north of the city of Cairns. Australia's famed Great Barrier Reef is teetering on the brink, suffering one of the most severe coral bleaching events on record -- the fifth in eight years -- and leaving scientists unsure about its survival.
David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

An 80-year-old woman, who was found dead after failing to reboard a cruise during its first stop on a 60-day, $80,000 tour, reportedly fell off a cliff, sources told The Australian. The woman is believed to have been hiking to the highest point on Lizard Island in the Great Barrier Reef on Saturday when she reportedly became separated from the rest of the group. The ship departed without the woman and only returned later that day after the group realized she had not gotten back on board. The woman’s body was found early Sunday morning. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority confirmed it is investigating the incident, as new reports raise questions about safety protocols. “There was not a lot of time between when the last passengers left the beach to when they up anchored,” Traci Ayris, who listened to emergency radio transmissions sent from the Coral Expeditions vessel, told Cairns Post. “We even commented, ‘Wow, they left fast,’” she added. Queensland police said they are preparing a report on what they described as the “sudden and non-suspicious death” of the woman.

8
'Son of Concorde' Makes Its Maiden Flight
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.29.25 2:03PM EDT 
NASA's and Lockheed Martin's X-59
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The ‘Son of Concorde’ has taken off for the first time marking a major breakthrough in the return to supersonic air travel. The 100-foot-long plane lifted off from California’s Palmdale Regional Airport shortly after 10 a.m. local time. The X-59 was built by Lockheed Martin on behalf of NASA and is expected to reach speeds of 925 mph, well above the speed of sound. They hope it will be able to fly at an astonishing 55,000 feet, the altitude Concorde flew at, and far higher than commercial jets currently climb. On its maiden flight, the single-engine, delta-winged jet reached heights of around 12,000 feet and speeds of 230 mph, The Daily Mail reports. Now, experts hope they have a platform to build on, slowly cranking the dial to test its full potential. If all goes to plan, that potential could see flights from New York to London being completed in under four hours. It is also hoped it will have a quieter sonic boom. Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works division vice president OJ Sanchez, said, “We are thrilled to achieve the first flight of the X-59. This aircraft is a testament to the innovation and expertise of our joint team, and we are proud to be at the forefront of quiet supersonic technology development.”

9
Katy Perry Blasted for Throwing Birthday Cake on the Floor
Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Updated 10.29.25 2:37PM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 12:35PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Katy Perry performs during her "The Life Of Times" tour on October 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Katy Perry performs during her "The Life Of Times" tour on October 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Katy Perry’s latest blunder in the eyes of the internet was throwing her own birthday cake on the floor during a celebration on her current Lifetimes tour. On Tuesday, Perry shared a carousel on Instagram of pictures and videos taken around her 41st birthday on October 25th. In one video, Perry, still in her concert gear, attempts to throw a custom-made birthday cake at someone backstage at an arena. The person dodges the cake, letting it fall on the ground, while Perry is shown laughing. The video then cuts to a clip of a group of people, who appear to be Perry’s dancers for the tour, tasting the cake off the floor. X users have criticized Perry for wasting the cake. “Katy Perry’s team surprised her with a birthday cake and she straight up threw the whole thing at someone, wasting it all… this woman is actually pathetic,” one user wrote. Over the last year, Perry has faced multiple internet backlashes, from criticism of her music to her participation in an all-female space flight.

10
'Miracle' as WWI Soldier's 109-Year-Old Message in a Bottle Washes Ashore
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.29.25 11:53AM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 11:52AM EDT 
UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1950s: Message in bottle on shore. (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1950s: Message in bottle on shore. (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile/Getty Images) H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile/Getty Images

A message in a bottle written by two Australian soldiers during World War I has washed ashore after spending over a century lost at sea. The bottle, which contains messages from Privates Malcom Neville, 28, and William Harley, 37, sees the two men pen cheerful notes just a few days after setting sail for the frontlines in France. Writing to his mother, Neville said his fellow troops were “happy as Larry” and praised the food on board the ship. Harley, addressing the note to whoever found the bottle, said they tossed the bottle overboard “somewhere in the Bight” off southern Australia. The bottle was discovered on Wharton Beach, Western Australia, by Deb Brown, who tracked down the two men’s families. Neville’s family said the discovery was “unbelievable,” with his niece recalling her uncle leaving for war and never returning. “It really does feel like a miracle, and we do very much feel like our grandfather has reached out for us from the grave,” Harley’s granddaughter Ann Turner told ABC.

