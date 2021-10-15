Parkland Shooting Suspect Will Plead Guilty in Hopes of Skirting Death Penalty: Report

Read it at WSVN
Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly opened fire in a Parkland, Florida high school on Valentine’s Day 2018, plans to plead guilty to all charges stemming from the mass shooting, 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 more of attempted murder in all, according to a report from local station WSVN. Cruz’s defense team told WSVN that they hoped their client could avoid the death penalty by pleading guilty, but the prosecution previously denied such a bargain. The 23-year-old has confessed to the killings in police interviews. The shooting spree left 17 dead and more than a dozen wounded.