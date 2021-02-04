David Hogg Is Starting a MyPillow Rival to Compete With Mike Lindell
HOGGS AND A BLANKET
Pillow fight! David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting and a co-founder of March for Our Lives, is starting a pillow company to compete with Mike Lindell and MyPillow, Hogg said Thursday. The anti-gun violence activist, who is co-founding the yet-to-be-named company with software engineer William LeGate, wrote that their goal is “to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it.” Lindell, a peddler of some of the most absurd hoaxes of election fraud, and his business are already in some hot water, having been dropped by retailers and potentially facing lawsuits relating to his conspiracy-mongering. “Good for them... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent,” Lindell wrote in a text to Axios.