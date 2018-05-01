Parkland Victim’s Dad Sues Officer Who Didn’t Enter School

The father of one of the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in February has filed a lawsuit against the police officer who failed to enter the school while the massacre was taking place. Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was killed, is suing former Broward Sheriff Deputy Scot Peterson and shooter Nikolas Cruz. Peterson, the Parkland school’s resource officer at the time of Valentine’s Day attack, came under intense public criticism for failing to enter the building during the shooting. “I’m not interested in any money,” said Pollack. “I just want to expose what a coward [Peterson] was and that he could’ve saved everybody on the third floor. I don’t want him to go anywhere in the country and not have people recognize what a coward he is.” The lawsuit states: “Instead of actually entering the building as he should have, Peterson positioned himself out of harm’s way, though within earshot of the Nikolaz Cruz carnage.” Other defendants named in the suit include Kimberly and James Snead, who took Cruz into their home after the death of his mother last year.
