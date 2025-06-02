‘Parks and Rec’ Star Slaps Down ‘Dumb F***’ Anti-Gay Fan
Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman called out a social media user for using his character to spread an anti-gay message Monday. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr., posted a manipulated GIF on X of Offerman’s Parks and Recreation character, Ron Swanson, throwing a pride flag into a dumpster. In the original clip, Offerman’s character is throwing away a computer. Flynn wrote: “Good morning and Happy Sunday! No quotes today. Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month.” Offerman responded to Flynn by letting him know that “Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f---. #HappyPride.” Offerman has been vocal about his support of LGBTQ rights for years, and recently condemned fans for the “homophobic hate” he was getting for his portrayal of Bill in HBO’s The Last of Us. The actor called out the homophobic trolls in his acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for his performance as Bill at the Independent Spirit Awards last year, stating that “it’s not a gay story, it’s a love story, you a--hole!”