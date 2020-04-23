‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reuniting for Coronavirus Charity Episode
The entire cast of NBC’s Parks and Recreation will reunite on Thursday, April 30, at 8:30 p.m. on NBC for a special one-off episode to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said in a statement. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”
Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, Retta, and other guest stars are expected to appear in the episode, which will focus on Leslie Knope’s determination to “stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.”