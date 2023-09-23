Parks Project’s New Fleece Collection Is Inspired by National Parks
PARKS AND REC
Now that fall is here, it’s time to secure your pumpkin spice latte, a pair of ankle boots, and add a cozy fleece jacket to your lineup. Parks Project’s best-selling, unisex fleece jackets are back and the new collection is cuter (and warmer) than ever. The new fleece outerwear collection features a variety of scenic prints inspired by National Parks (Wonderland trail, Yellowstone’s Geyser Trail, and Acadia Waves Trail) and we can’t get enough.
Parks Projects Fall Fleece Collection
The best part? Parks Project is a Certified B Corporation, which means they’ve met and exceeded rigorous stands for social and environmental impact. Plus, the brand works directly with park conservancies across the United States to donate and help fund projects that are in dire need of completion so you’ll not only look chic and cozy, but you’ll also feel good about supporting the brand. Be sure to snag Parks Project’s best-selling fleece before the temperatures really start to drop this season!
