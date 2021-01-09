Parler Deletes Lin Wood’s Posts Calling for Pence’s Assassination
APPARENTLY THERE’S A LINE
Parler, the self-described “free speech social media network,” has removed several “parleys” from Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood that spouted baseless conspiracy theories and called for the assassination of Mike Pence. (“Get the firing squads ready. Pence goes FIRST,” one such message read.) Parler CEO John Matze told Mediate the company had removed the parleys for violating its rules. Wood, meanwhile, said he was unaware of the takedown and that his tweet about Pence was “rhetorical hyperbole conveying my opinion that his actions on the Electoral College vote were treasonous to We The People.” Wood was banned from Twitter this week after using his account to support the pro-Trump riots at the Capitol were four people died. Parler was warned by Apple earlier this week to implement stricter moderation of its content or face removal from the App Store. It was pulled from the Google Play Store on Friday over incendiary posts by users.