MAGA Hellsite Parler Drops Offline After Amazon Yanks Support
INTO THE VOID
Parler, the MAGA-friendly Twitter clone where right-wing Trumpists are free to express their horrible thoughts without fear of punishment, has disappeared from the internet after Amazon pulled support for the network. Parler, which styles itself as a “free speech” haven, has gained in popularity among right-wing Trump supporters over the past year, and was ready to step up after Twitter banned President Trump from its site last week. But it relied on Amazon Web Services to stay online, and Amazon took action after finding posts on the service that it said incited violence. Google and Apple yanked Parler from their app stores last week, but users had still been able to access it online until early Monday morning. Now, only an error message is displayed. Less than an hour before the apparent shutdown, the social network’s chief executive, John Matze, posted on the site to say it will “likely be down longer than expected.”