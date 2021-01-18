MAGA Hellsite Parler Reappears With Message to the ‘Lovers and Haters’
‘IS THIS THING ON?’
Radical right-wing Trumpists may soon be able to reconvene to share their horrible opinions with each other without fear of punishment. Parler, the right-wing MAGA social media network, is back—well, kind of. Days after it disappeared from the face of the internet, showing only an error message, it nows displays a note from CEO John Matze. In a post titled “Hello world, is this thing on?,” Matze wrote: “Now seems like the right time to remind you all—both lovers and haters—why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.” Matze added that the network will be “back soon.” Amazon Web Services suspended Parler from its servers last Sunday after the deadly Capitol riot.