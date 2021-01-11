Parler Sues Amazon Web Services After Getting Booted From Web Hosting
PARLER TRICK
One day after getting booted from Amazon’s computing service, Parler has filed suit against the tech giant, claiming it violated the Sherman Antitrust Act in collaborating with Twitter to “kill Parler’s business—at the very time it is set to skyrocket.” Parler went offline overnight Monday, as Amazon Web Services cut off its access to the computing software following a violent insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. Several Parler users had posted messages either encouraging the angry mob, or planning subsequent violence. The lawsuit claims that Twitter colluded with AWS to stifle Parler’s business, and that AWS “silences the millions of Parler users who do not feel their free speech is protected by Twitter or other social media apps.” Parler is seeking to be restored to AWS.