Parler, the Trumpy Alternative to Twitter, Is Already Falling Apart

June was a grim month for Donald Trump supporters on Twitter. The social media giant was adding warning labels to some of the president’s tweets, and banned an internet-famous MAGA “meme-smith.”

Fearful that more crackdowns would soon follow, Trump supporters began to flock to Parler, a budding social network that bills itself as the free-speech, conservative-friendly alternative to Twitter.

Prominent Trump supporters joined the platform and urged their fans to follow, and the social media network surged on Apple’s App Store. Trash-talking Trump personality Dan Bongino took an ownership stake in Parler, and promoted it to his followers.