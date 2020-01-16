Parnas: I’ll Release a Photo Each Time Trump Denies Knowing Me
Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani’s former associate who stands at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, has threatened to release a new photo of himself with Donald Trump every time the president denies knowing him. Ever since Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman were arrested on campaign-finance charges in October, Trump has tried to distance himself from them. He told reporters at the time: “I don’t know those gentlemen. Now, it’s possible I have a picture with them because I have a picture with everybody... I don’t know them.” Speaking to CNN’s New Day early Thursday, Parnas accused Trump of lying about the nature of their relationship—and said he has evidence to prove it. “I thought they were going to shut me up, make me look like the scapegoat, and try to blame me for stuff that I [haven’t] done. But with God’s help and a great legal team that I have beside me, we were able to get the information out.” On Trump’s denials of knowing him, Parnas said: “I welcome him to say that even more. Every time he says that I’ll show him another picture. He’s lying.”