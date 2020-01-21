Parnas Lawyer Shares Pence Video After Vice President Denies Knowing Him
Lev Parnas’ legal team has shared a video of his client socializing with Mike Pence and his wife after the vice president vehemently denied that he knows Parnas. Pence said during a CNN appearance last week: “I don't know the guy.” But Joseph Bondy, the attorney for Parnas, tweeted the video Monday night with the caption: “Pence does indeed know the guy.” The video clip shows Parnas holding the hand of Karen Pence and talking with her as the vice president speaks to someone else at the table. The short video ends as Parnas is seen reaching toward Mike Pence, waiting to shake his hand. Mysteriously, the video has had a soundtrack added to it. It plays the opening seconds of “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire, which have the lyrics: “Do you remember, the 21st night of September? Love was changing the minds of pretenders, while chasing the clouds away.” Parnas has alleged that Pence was aware of his role in a pressure campaign on the Ukrainian government to get it to investigate the Biden family.