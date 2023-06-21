Florida Neighborhood Under Quarantine for Monster Snail

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Florida Department of Agriculture
The Florida Department of Agriculture put part of Broward County under quarantine on Tuesday as authorities try to eradicate the voracious and infectious giant African land snail. The pernicious pest—which devours more than 500 kinds of plants—was found in the Miramar area earlier this month, and now residents and businesses are barred from moving plants, soil, yard waste, debris, or compost without approval. The snails carry the rat lungworm parasite, which causes meningitis in humans.