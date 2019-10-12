Read it at Associated Press
Part of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, collapsed on Saturday, killing one person and leaving three unaccounted for. Top floors of the hotel, which were under construction, suddenly came crashing down on themselves, causing a crane to fall and leaving another crane unsupported. One side of the building completely collapsed. Construction workers reportedly ran to safety and 18 people were taken to a nearby hospital, but all were considered stable, according to authorities. People have been urged to stay away from the area, as the remaining crane is still unstable.