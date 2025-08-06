Portions of the United States Constitution have vanished from the official government website.

The website, Constitution.Congress.gov—operated by the Library of Congress and the U.S. Copyright Office—returns broken links when users attempt to view Article I, Section 9 and Article I, Section 10.

The sections disappeared at some point this month, according to the WaybackMachine, though the exact timing remains unclear.

The missing text includes descriptions of limits on federal and state powers, and references to habeas corpus, a safeguard that allows persons to challenge their detention in court.

Reddit users were the first to flag the issue on Wednesday, prompting a public statement from the Library of Congress on social media and its website.

“It has been brought to our attention that some sections of Article I are missing from the Constitution Annotated... website,” the library said in a post on X.

“We’ve learned that this is due to a coding error. We have been working to correct this and expect it to be resolved soon.”

It has been brought to our attention that some sections of Article 1 are missing from the Constitution Annotated (https://t.co/zhCGgJPRVf) website. We’ve learned that this is due to a coding error. We have been working to correct this and expect it to be resolved soon. — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) August 6, 2025

The timing raises alarm bells, as Trump officials have considered suspending Habeas Corpus in recent months to further crack down on illegal immigration.

In May, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller told reporters the Trump administration is “actively looking” into suspending habeas corpus for detained migrants.

“The privilege of the writ of habeas corpus could be suspended in time of invasion,” Miller said outside the White House.

He’s not the only Trump official to be at odds with one of the Constitution’s most well-known legal protections. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem botched a Senate hearing in May, incorrectly claiming habeas corpus is a right “that the president has to be able to remove people from this country.”

While the Constitution doesn’t specify who holds the power to suspend habeas corpus, the power has historically belonged to Congress, not the president.