Woman Sentenced to 21 Years for Sending Poison Letter to Trump
NO REGRETS
A Canadian-French dual citizen convicted of mailing letters containing the deadly poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump was sentenced Thursday to 21 years in prison. In January, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 56, pleaded guilty to her charges after she was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border while trying to cross with a loaded gun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other weapons. Ferrier’s letter called Trump an “ugly tyrant clown” and urged him to “[g]ive up and remove your application for this election!” “You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then I don’t want the next 4 years with you as President,” her letter said. A pre-sentencing filing said Ferrier “appears to suffer from mental health issues,” but did not go into detail. At her sentencing hearing, Ferrier told the judge her “only regret” was not being able to “stop Trump before he put in action his plans to try to stay in power.” “The ricin I made didn’t have a harmful concentration. It was just a strong warning. I did not target innocent people,” she said. After serving her sentence, prosecutors said Ferrier will be deported.