CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Mom of Boy Found in Gator’s Jaws Was Stabbed 100 Times

    NEW DETAILS

    Pashun Jeffery and Taylen Mosley

    St. Petersburg Police

    Florida authorities have released gruesome details about the murder of a 20-year-old Florida mom and her 2-year-old son—whose body was found in an alligator’s jaws. The Tampa Bay Times reports that arrest records reveal Pashun Jeffery was stabbed more than 100 times after she threw a birthday party for her son’s father, Thomas Mosley, last week. A manhunt was mounted for their toddler son, Taylen Mosley, whose remains were discovered in Dell Holmes Park days later. The elder Mosley had cuts on his arms and hands when he was arrested, and a bloody cleaning bottle found in Jeffery’s apartment bore his fingerprint, police said.

    Read it at Tampa Bay Times