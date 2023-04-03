Mom of Boy Found in Gator’s Jaws Was Stabbed 100 Times

CHEAT SHEET
Florida authorities have released gruesome details about the murder of a 20-year-old Florida mom and her 2-year-old son—whose body was found in an alligator’s jaws. The Tampa Bay Times reports that arrest records reveal Pashun Jeffery was stabbed more than 100 times after she threw a birthday party for her son’s father, Thomas Mosley, last week. A manhunt was mounted for their toddler son, Taylen Mosley, whose remains were discovered in Dell Holmes Park days later. The elder Mosley had cuts on his arms and hands when he was arrested, and a bloody cleaning bottle found in Jeffery’s apartment bore his fingerprint, police said.