Passenger Hits Frontier Flight Attendant With Intercom Phone: Officials
‘BELLIGERENT’
A passenger was arrested after allegedly striking a Frontier Airlines flight attendant with a plane’s intercom phone early Sunday morning, airline officials said. The woman, who was aboard a Tampa-bound flight at Denver International Airport, “became belligerent onboard and was asked to deplane,” according to a statement by Frontier. “As she was deplaning, she picked up an intercom phone and struck a flight attendant with it.” It was unclear what caused the woman’s aggression, if anything. She was taken into custody by the Denver Police Department and cited for assault in connection with the incident, according to CNN. The woman was later able to book another flight home, police said. The original flight to Tampa eventually took off after four hours, according to FlightAware tracking data. The Federal Aviation Authority has received 670 reports of unruly passengers in 2023 to date. There were 2,455 reports made in 2022 and 5,973 made in 2021.