Ugly Passenger Brawl Sours One of the Lucky Flights to Take Off on Christmas Eve
WAY TO GO
While thousands of flights before Christmas were canceled in the past 24 hours, two men on a flight that actually did take off on Friday from Los Angeles to Memphis got into a brawl over mask mandates, The Daily Mail reports.
According to the outlet, a drunk passenger violating mask mandates on a Friday morning red-eye got into an ugly tussle with another man who quipped, "You must be from L.A. because you think you're better than everyone else," according to video footage of the incident from TMZ.
According to TMZ, the police were never called and the plane landed in Memphis as planned. The spat comes as airlines have canceled over 2,000 Christmas Eve flights across the globe due to staff and crew calling out sick as a result of the Omicron surge, CNN reported.