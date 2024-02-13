Passenger Dies on Royal Caribbean’s 9-Month ‘Ultimate World Cruise’
FINAL VOYAGE
A passenger has died on board Royal Caribbean’s nine-month ‘Ultimate World Cruise,’ the company told People. The magazine reports that a fellow passenger named Adita posted a video on TikTok Sunday announcing that the voyage “had its first death.” “She was an elderly lady, and the reason why I know is because I was coming to my room when they were taking the body out,” she reportedly said in the video, which appears to have since been taken down. Adita added that it was “very, very sad,” and speculated that the woman possibly died of a heart attack. “A guest sailing onboard Serenade of the Seas has sadly passed away,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement. “We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones at this time. Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time.” The cruise began in Miami in December and will have visited 65 countries by the time it ends.