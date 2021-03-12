JetBlue Passenger Facing $14,500 Fine for Maskless Drinking
HARD LANDING
The Federal Aviation Administration wants to fine a passenger $14,500 for refusing to wear a face mask as he drank alcohol he snuck onto the plane. While on a JetBlue flight from JFK airport in New York to the Dominican Republic last December, the man kept taking his mask off and drinking, disregarding flight attendants’ instructions. It’s prohibited to bring your own alcohol onto a plane. The pilot declared an emergency and the flight returned to JFK.
The FAA has been stringent about punishing travelers who refuse to follow COVID-19 safety procedures. It has a zero-tolerance policy in place for passengers until March 30. Despite millions of Americans receiving the COVID vaccine, new cases are still being recorded at rates that rival last summer’s and the CDC is encouraging people to refrain from unnecessary travel.