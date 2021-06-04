Passenger Forces Nashville-Bound Plane to Land After Trying to Breach Cockpit

Read it at KRQE
A plane bound from Los Angeles to Nashville was forced to land in Albuquerque late Friday after a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit. The passenger did not succeed, and the plane made its emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport without incident. Airport officials quoted by local media said the incident had occurred on Delta Airlines Flight #386, and the male passenger was arrested. The plane was slated to continue to Nashville after the incident. The FBI tweeted that it was responding to the attempted incursion but said there was “no threat to the public at this time.”