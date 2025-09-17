Passenger Jet Aborts Takeoff as Engine Spews Flames on the Runway
A transatlantic flight was grounded after flames spat from its engine as it prepared to take off. Footage of Swiss Air Lines Flight LX55 taxiing is interrupted by a flash of orange from the rear of its right thruster, followed by a cloud of smoke. The Airbus A330-300 was taking off from Boston Logan International Airport for Zurich, Switzerland, but was forced to abort its takeoff. It reportedly did so under its own power, and no one was hurt. According to CBS, the Federal Aviation Agency said in a statement, “The crew of SWISS Flight LX55 stopped their takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport due to engine issues around 6:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The FAA briefly paused some arrivals to the airport before the plane taxied off the runway. The FAA will investigate.” Speaking to NBC Boston, a passenger aboard the flight said there was “kind of a boom noise and a big jolt, so the plane jolts forward.” Swiss Air Lines told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Investigations into the exact nature of the engine problem are currently underway... We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to passengers by this incident.”