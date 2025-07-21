Weeks after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s reported $50 million, three-day wedding extravaganza lit up Venice, the Italian city is in the headlines for a less sanguine reason as tourist gangs are using children as pickpockets, MailOnline reports. Deputy Police Chief Gianni Franzoi blamed a “bubble of legal impunity” in which foreign victims rarely show for court, letting adult thieves prosper. But, reports the Mail, drafting teenagers under 14 years old is safer still given that they can’t be prosecuted. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro warned last week, “We cannot resign ourselves to the normalisation of crimes that damage people’s lives and the city’s image.” Citizen group Cittadini Non Distratti, fronted by TikTok sensation Monica Poli—her cry of “Attenzione, borseggiatori!” went viral in 2023—films suspects and alerts police. Yet Franzoi predicts that in 2025, 900 stolen and emptied wallets will be dumped in St. Mark’s Square. Until Rome tightens the law, Venetians fear more vigilante flare-ups like last week’s mob, which beat an innocent German tourist it mistook for a thief.
Bezos Wedding City Gangs Use Kids to Pickpocket Undetected
Venice locals film and shout at roaming "baby borseggiatori" as loopholes let under-14 thieves walk free.
Passenger Jet Skids Off Runway in Terrifying Heavy Rain Landing
An Air India plane was damaged when it skidded off the runway while landing in heavy rain. The Airbus A320 hit the main runway so hard that it was closed for a period. During the incident on Monday, one of the passenger jet’s engines was also damaged, with TV footage showing cracks to its casing. Passengers on flight AI2744, which had flown from Kochi, a city in southwest India’s coastal Kerala state, have since disembarked, but the airline did not immediately reveal if anyone had been injured. A Times of India report cited sources who said that three tires burst upon impact with the runway at Mumbai International Airport. The airport said in a statement that there were “minor damages reported to the airport’s primary runway,” with a backup strip opened to ensure operations continued. The Airbus A320 has been grounded for checks. Last month, 260 people died when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad.
Stage and screen stalwart Tom Troupe has died. He was 97. Troupe passed away from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on Sunday, just five days after his birthday, a family spokesperson announced. Best known for his roles in Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and My Own Private Idaho, Troupe first took steps to get into the acting business with a move to New York in 1948 to study at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Manhattan. His early ambitions were delayed by military service in the Korean War, during which he earned the Bronze Star, according to his representative. It would be nine years after his original move from Kansas City, Missouri, that he returned to acting, making his Broadway debut in The Diary of Anne Frank in 1957. The Cagney & Lacey star would go on to appear in over 70 TV shows, according to CBS News. He also starred in stage productions alongside his actress wife, Carole Cook, who died in 2023 from heart failure at the age of 98. Troupe is survived by his son, Christopher Troupe, daughter-in-law, Becky, and granddaughter, Ashley.
A man has died following a freak accident in which he was sucked into an MRI machine while wearing a heavy metal chain around his neck. The 61-year-old, identified by CNN affiliate News 12 Long Island as Keith McAllister, died on Thursday, one day after the Nassau County Police Department first reported the incident at the Nassau Open MRI facility in Westbury, New York. Police said a person had entered an MRI room unauthorized while a scan was in progress. McAllister was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck, which caused him to be pulled into the powerful magnetic resonance imaging device. The 61-year-old suffered a “medical episode” and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The victim’s wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, told News 12 Long Island station she was undergoing an MRI scan on her knee and asked the technician to allow her husband in the room to help her off the table. She added that he wore the 20-pound necklace around his neck for weight training. According to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, MRI machines are so powerful once in use they can “fling a wheelchair across the room.”
A weekend excursion ended in tragedy after a group of six tourists was swept over a waterfall, with one person confirmed dead and two still missing. The incident is reported to have taken place at Dillon Falls, about 10 miles outside the city of Bend on Oregon’s Deschutes River, late Saturday afternoon. Using drones and aerial search support, emergency responders were initially able to rescue three people from the water, who were transported to hospital. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased person, who died at the scene, nor of the two who remained unaccounted for as of Sunday afternoon, citing the need to first inform the victims’ families. Rescuers are continuing their search of the areas surrounding the site—popular with picnickers, and which features a sharp drop from the top of the waterfall down toward a sequence of rapids through a narrow rocky gorge.
Ole Miss freshman Corey Adams has been killed in a shooting in Tennessee, police have said. The 18-year-old, one of the country’s most promising young defensive linemen, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle just outside Memphis on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, at an intersection in the community of Cordova. Four other men injured during the incident arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Associated Press said Adams’ death was being treated as a homicide. The football program at the University of Mississippi paid tribute to the New Orleans native on social media. “While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the team said. “We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.” Edna Karr Cougars, Adams’ former high school football team, also paid tribute. “Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man,” the team said. “We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand.”
The family of Duane “Dog” Chapman is grieving after a freak accident left the bounty hunter’s 13-year-old step-grandson Anthony Zecca dead, according to TMZ. Gregory Zecca—the son of Chapman’s wife, Francie Chapman—allegedly shot his son Anthony at their apartment in Naples, Florida, by accident on Saturday night, sources told the site. The Collier County sheriff’s office spokesperson told Naples Daily News deputies were investigating a shooting death at an apartment shortly after 8 p.m. on July 19. The sheriff’s office did not give the identities of the victim or shooter. It was an isolated incident and no arrests were made, the spokesperson said. Duane and Francie Chapman issued a statement to TMZ through a representative: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.” The couple married in 2021 after both losing their previous spouses to cancer. The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative of Chapman for comment.
Vice President J.D. Vance is taking his next family vacation overseas, after his Disneyland outing earlier this month drew over 100 protestors. Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children are expected to explore London in mid-August, rent a cottage in the English countryside, and then travel to Scotland, according to The Telegraph, which cited sources familiar with his itinerary. The vice president is apparently hoping to avoid a repeat of his visit to the “The Happiest Place on Earth,” where demonstrators gathered outside the hotel he was believed to be staying at to protest the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration raids in California. However, Vance may find that crossing the Atlantic offers little escape from critics. Just 14 percent of the British public had a favorable view of the vice president in an Ipsos survey taken in March—putting him below even President Donald Trump, who polled at 21 percent. The poll was taken before a leaked Signal group chat revealed Vance declaring, “I hate bailing out Europe again,” in a message questioning U.S. strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, which he argued would serve European interests more than American ones.
Self-exiled comedian host Ellen DeGeneres has admitted her reputation as a mean girl is “hurtful.” Now based in the UK after Donald Trump’s presidential win, the 67-year-old took part in an ‘In Conversation With’ event in Cheltenham on Sunday. Following an investigation into toxic workplace behavior, DeGeneres’ eponymous talk show ended in 2022. During a farewell stand up tour two years later, she noted, “Yeah, the ‘Be kind’ girl wasn’t kind, that was the headline.” Talking on Sunday, she said, “Any article that came up, it was like, ‘She’s mean’. And it’s like, how do I deal with this without sounding like a victim or ‘Poor me’ or complaining?” The talk show host added, “It’s as simple as, I’m a direct person, and I’m very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that... I’m mean?” The comedian also claimed it was “crazy” that calling a woman mean “is the worst” thing you could say about them. DeGeneres added: “I don’t think I can say anything that’s ever going to get rid of that [reputation] or dispel it, which is hurtful to me. I hate it. I hate that people think that I’m that because I know who I am and I know that I’m an empathetic, compassionate person.”
Footage has revealed a pilot explaining to passengers how he navigated a near-miss with a B-52 bomber by making an “aggressive maneuver.“ The pilot of SkyWest flight 3788, which was operating as a Delta connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota on July 18, had to act quickly when he spotted another aircraft in his flight path. While he thought it was a “small airplane”, it was actually a B-52 bomber which had left the nearby Minot Air Force Base. After the plane landed safely at Minot, the pilot detailed what had happened to passengers. It was filmed by passenger Monica Green who uploaded the footage to social media, and was later verified by NBC News. Green told the outlet she was “So sick to my stomach that that was so close to happening.” She recalled, “I just remember the plane going, like, sideways ... and just looking straight out the window and just seeing grass, like you weren’t seeing the skyline anymore.” SkyWest told the Daily Beast that the flight had been cleared to approach the airport when it performed “a go-around” after “another aircraft became visible in their flight path.” The incident is under investigation, Sky West added.