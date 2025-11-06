Passenger Jets Come Within Seconds of Scary Mid-Air Crash

A 19-year-old tourist is facing criminal charges after a bizarre act of vandalism saw them allegedly damage two priceless historical paintings at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The incident occurred late Monday afternoon when Joshua Vaurin, a visitor staying at a hotel in Times Square, entered the museum and hurled water at the 19th-Century French oil portrait, “The Princess de Broglie” by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres. The teenage vandal then continued his rampage throughout the museum, throwing more water upon the 16th-Century Italian altarpiece “Madonna and Child with Saints” by Girolamo dai Libri, and ripping two antique tapestries that were on display before being apprehended and taken into custody. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities reported, and the suspect was initially taken to the hospital before being arraigned on charges of criminal mischief. While the motive remains unclear, museum officials indicated the damage is fortunately fixable, with repair costs estimated to be around $1,000.
Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland has died at 24, the organization announced Thursday morning. Kneeland, a defensive end, was only in his second professional season after he was selected by the Cowboys during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the organization said in a statement. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.” A Michigan native, Kneeland played college football at Western Michigan University, where he recorded 149 tackles and 12.5 sacks. The defensive end scored his first and only career touchdown during Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after recovering a blocked punt in the Arizona end zone. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field,” his agent Jonathan Perzley said in a statement released through NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo. “To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.” Kneeland’s cause of death has not been revealed.
A 24-year-old Ukrainian beauty queen slipped and fell onstage at the Miss Earth 2025 pageant in the Philippines. Mariia Zheliaskova was walking in a glittery lace dress and platform stiletto heels when she apparently tripped on her dress and fell. She quickly stood up, took a few more steps, and twirled, still smiling the whole time, as the audience cheered. Despite the fall, she managed to place second behind winner Natálie Puškinová of the Czech Republic. In a post on Instagram, Zheliaskova said it was the first time Ukraine had placed in the top eight of the Miss Earth contest, and that she was “beyond happy” that she’d been able to represent her home country “with pride and strength.” Her fall was the second tense moment this week in the beauty pageant world after several contestants walked off the stage of a different contest, the Miss Universe pageant, following a heated exchange between an executive and one of the contestants.
Model Haley Kalil, perhaps more well-known by her social media name Haley Baylee, has opened up about why she filed for divorce from her husband, former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil, in 2022. While on Twitch With Marlon, she explained that she and her husband, who she was married to from 2015-2022, had intimacy issues—but not the ones you may think—during their marriage. She said while she didn’t want to get too graphic, the footballer’s penis “was like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third.” “He’s like .01 percent of the population. We’ve tried, impossible unless you’re going to be in tears type s--t,” she said. “We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s--t… That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.” Despite divorcing, she maintained that Kalil is a “really good person” and that everything was amicable, with her even remaining on his phone plan until a few years ago. Matt Kalil has since remarried, tying the knot with model Keilani Asmus in April 2024, with the pair welcoming their first baby in Aug. 2024.
A palliative nurse has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering 10 patients with lethal injections and attempting to kill 27 others. The 44-year-old man, who has not been publicly named and entered court covering his face with a ring-binder, administered overdoses of sedatives and painkillers to mostly elderly patients to lighten his night workload, prosecutors said, according to CNN. Prosecutors argued that the motive for the crimes—committed between Dec. 2023 and May 2024 at a clinic in Würselen, near Aachen, Germany—was to reduce his work during overnight shifts. Judges at Aachen’s regional court found a “particular severity of guilt,” curbing any chance of parole after the standard 15 years for a life term. The verdict can be appealed, and investigators are reviewing other suspicious cases. Germany’s worst post-war medical killings involved ex-nurse Niels Högel, jailed for murdering 85 patients in 2019, the outlet said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend has revealed whether or not his MAGA partner will be running for president in 2028. Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for right-wing network Real America’s Voice, issued the clarification on Wednesday after NOTUS reported that Greene was interested in running for president, citing four sources, including one who “has spoken with her directly about it.” A source told the outlet that Greene held the belief she is “real MAGA and that the others have strayed.” Glenn swiftly put those rumors to rest in an X post: “MTG has NO plans to run for President in 2028. I AM YOUR SOURCE. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote, mimicking President Donald Trump’s signature sign-off. Greene also penned an X post attacking the reporter. “Congress needs to go back in session because DC reporters are bored and desperate,” Greene wrote. She also attached a text message she sent to the NOTUS reporter that read: “Who is your source? Laura Loomer?”
A potentially catastrophic airplane crash was avoided by mere seconds thanks to a cool-as-ice air traffic controller, according to reports. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said the incident over Los Angeles was averted when the controller was able to alert the pilots to the danger. Flights ITA AZ621 and American AA4 were taking off from runways 24 and 25, respectively, on Friday, Oct. 31. The ITA Airways plane was bound for Rome and cleared to turn left, while the American Airlines Airbus A321 was bound for JFK and cleared to turn right. The Daily Mail reports that the ITA flight, thought to be an Airbus A339, turned left earlier than planned, putting the two planes on a collision course. They were going at more than 200 mph and came within 3000 feet of one another, meaning it would only have been seconds more before they collided. Correspondence between the pilots and air traffic controllers revealed that the ITA jet was instructed to “turn right immediately.” At the same time, the American flight was instructed to maintain its altitude at 1,500 feet. Air traffic control records show the ITA pilot received stern words. “You were supposed to maintain runway alignment,” the controller said. “Is there a reason it turned south?” “The company is completing the assessments required by applicable regulations and internal procedures,” ITA said. “ITA Airways confirms that the safety of its passengers and crews is the Company’s top priority.”
A 137-carat diamond thought stolen and feared cut up for 100 years has been unearthed exactly where it was meant to be. The Florentine Diamond has been in the possession of some of the most influential political families in Europe, including its current owners, the Habsburg-Lothringens. They are the descendants of the Austro-Hungarian ruling Habsburg dynasty. The rock, however, has been in a Canadian bank since World War II. To all but a few, its fate was a mystery. Charles I, nephew of the assassinated Franz Ferdinand, swore members of his family to secrecy, insisting the location of the diamond remain secret for 100 years after his death. He died in 1922 and now as a thank you to Canada, the country that took their ancestors in, today’s generation wants to display the diamond there. Speaking to The New York Times, Karl von Habsburg-Lothringen, a grandson of Charles I, said, “The less people know about it, the bigger the security.” When family members have been asked about it in the past, they have declined to comment. “Over the years, I am sure all of us has been asked at one time or another.” “It should be part of a trust here in Canada,” he added.
A sequel to the hugely popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters is slated to release on Netflix in 2029, four years after its debut installment. The substantial gap between releases can be put down to long production times for animated films, which often take multiple years to make. KPop Demon Hunters is credited as being the most-watched original Netflix movie of all time, having amassed over 325 million total views within three months of its release on the platform. The animated musical follows a K-pop girl group named HUNTR/X that moonlights as a trio of demon hunters, fighting against evil through the power of their music. Three songs from the film’s original soundtrack—which has garnered over 3 billion total streams—have frequented Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and could be in the running for this year’s Grammy Awards. The film was popular enough that Netflix brought it to theaters in August and October, allowing fans to enjoy a sing-along version. The musical grossed over $18 million at the box office over two days during its inaugural theater run.
Household debt in the U.S. has reached an all-time high, with soaring rates of borrowing across various metrics, according to a new report. It comes despite President Donald Trump winning the 2024 election on a platform that promised to improve the economic lives of everyday Americans. Mortgages, student loans, and car loans have all risen, according to new numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. From July to September, household debt rose $197 billion compared to the last quarter nationwide, it said. That takes the overall debt to $18.59 trillion, up $4.4 trillion since before the COVID pandemic began in 2019. The report said, “Missed federal student loan payments that were not previously reported to credit bureaus between 2020 Q2 and 2024 Q4 are now appearing in credit reports. Consequently, student loan delinquency rates remained elevated after a sharp rise in the first half of 2025.” Student loan debt has risen to $1.65 trillion, with 90-day delinquency affecting approximately 10 percent of all loans. “Student loan delinquencies are at a record high, but auto loan and credit card delinquencies aren’t as high as they were in the middle of 2024,” Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman told ABC News.