Severe Turbulence on Singapore Airlines Flight Was So Bad it Killed a Passenger

At least one passenger was killed and 30 others were hurt when a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, according to reports.

Flight SQ321 was forced to divert to Bangkok after the Boeing 777-300ER got into trouble. In a statement, the airline confirmed that “there are injuries and one fatality on board,” adding: “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The airline also confirmed that 211 passengers and 18 crew were on board the plane, which landed in Bangkok at 3:35 p.m. local time on Tuesday. It departed from the British capital on Monday evening.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft,” the airline continued. “We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”

The nationality of the person who died has not yet been disclosed.

The airline did not specify the exact number of injuries. Several the Thai media reports similarly claimed 30 people had been injured, according to Reuters. A spokesperson with Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport told the news agency that a medical team was on standby.

Videos and images shared on social media appear to show emergency vehicles at the airport.

Flight tracking data shows the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of 37,000 feet. Shortly after 8 a.m. GMT, the plane suddenly descended to 31,000 feet over the course of around three minutes, according to the Associated Press. It maintained that altitude for slightly less than 10 minutes before quickly descending and landing in Thailand within half an hour.

Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s transport minister, said he was “deeply saddened to learn about the incident” and said that officials from his ministry, Singapore’s foreign ministry, Civil Aviation Authority, and Changi Airport were all now providing support to affected passengers and their families. “My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” he added.