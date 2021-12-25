Passenger on Florida’s COVID-Hit Cruise Ship Throws Shade on Official Line
'SMALL NUMBER'
Carnival reported a new outbreak of COVID on a ship in Florida on Friday, UPI reported. Although the company reported the outbreak, they did not reveal the number of positive cases among the 3,500 passengers and told CNN only a “small number” of passengers were affected.
However, one passenger on the ship that departed from Miami posted on Twitter on Wednesday that the ship had not been allowed to enter the ports of Caribbean islands Bonaire and Aruba. “Last night multiple security guards were walking around with iPads with guests photos on them and pulling those guests out of venues. We still don't know how many but it's definitely more than a ‘small number,’” Peterson tweeted on Friday.
The reveal of the outbreak comes as Florida logged nearly 33,000 new COVID cases on Thursday, according to The New York Times.