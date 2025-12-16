Passenger Plane Engine Spews Flames Over U.S.

Nick Reiner missed his first scheduled court date after he failed to be medically cleared in time, his lawyer said. Reiner, 32, has been arrested in connection with the grisly murders of his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, whose throats were slit sometime between Saturday evening, when they attended a Christmas party at Conan O’Brien’s house, and Sunday afternoon, when their bodies were discovered. The younger Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson, who has represented high-profile clients such as Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, told journalists in a Los Angeles courthouse that his client—being held without bail on suspicion of murder—was not medically cleared to attend his first hearing, initially scheduled for Tuesday morning. While formal charges are yet to be issued, the Times reports it is “expected” Nick will be charged with murder for the dual slaying. No details have been given about why Nick failed to be medically cleared in time for court, but he has long struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Jackson did not answer questions about Nick’s mental state when asked, reports the Los Angeles Times.
- 1Nick Reiner Skips Court Hearing for Medical ReasonsNOT FITA high-profile Hollywood defense attorney is representing the murder suspect.
- 2Passenger Plane Engine Spews Flames Over U.S.FIRING SEASONThe jet was forced to turn around shortly after takeoff.
- 3Former NFL Reporter Eyes Senate RunFROM THE SIDELINESMichele Tafoya spent more than 25 years as a sideline reporter covering the NFL, calling her final game for NBC in 2022.
- 4Lawmakers Brawl After Congress Debate Gets HeatedLAW-BREAKERSVideo showed rival politicians shoving and pulling hair during a chamber dispute.
- 5Combs Twins Honor Late Mother Kim Porter in Birthday TributeLEGACY LIVESSean “Diddy” Combs’ kids honored their mother’s birthday with a tribute on Instagram.
- 6Trump Files Doomed New $10B Lawsuit Over Edit of His SpeechDEFAMATION DONIt is the latest legal action the president has taken against a media outlet he doesn’t like.
- 7Rob Reiner Took Son to Party to ‘Keep an Eye’ on HimFAMILY HELPReiner and his son reportedly got into a “very loud argument” at the party.
- 8San Francisco Cable Car Horror Leaves 15 InjuredSTREET CARNAGEThe cars don’t have seatbelts, and they’re often ridden by people hanging off the sides.
- 9UFC Star Dies at 45 After Disappearing in AmazonLAST SWIMGeronimo Dos Santos’ body was found under rocks two days after he was swept away in a river.
- 10‘Beauty and the Beast’ Is Getting a Live-Action SpinoffVILLIAN ERADisney is set to bring a renowned villain’s story to life in a live-action movie.
Passenger Plane Engine Spews Flames Over U.S.
A Frontier Airlines plane began spitting flames from one of its engine minutes after departing Cleveland, Ohio, according to reports. Just 15 minutes into its journey to Atlanta, Georgia, the Airbus A321neo was forced to turn around and head back to Cleveland Hopkins International, flight-tracking software showed. Flight F92467 returned to its point of origin safely at around lunchtime on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware, with no injuries reported. The Daily Beast has contacted Frontier for more information. Aviation account JonNYC reported that eyewitnesses saw the plane’s engine spitting flames. “Someone says a Frontier flight out of Cleveland today had an engine flame out, about 15 min. after departure, returned to CLE,” the account said, before citing a source: “Plane was above my neighborhood, eyewitness accounts heard what sounded like explosions and they saw flames coming out of the engine in the air.” Simple Flying reports the two-year-old plane is fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines, which have had a challenging launch on the new Airbus model. The specialist outlet reported, “One third of the global fleet is currently grounded due to known manufacturing defects.” It added, “This is just one more entry in the saga of the P&W GTF engine’s disastrous debut.”
Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota, a move that would mark her most significant step from sports broadcasting into Republican politics. According to OutKick, Tafoya met last week with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and other key figures in Washington to discuss a potential bid for the seat. Sources told the outlet that party leaders are eager for Tafoya to enter the race and that she is in “ongoing conversations” with NRSC Chairman Sen. Tim Scott about what a campaign could look like. Tafoya is expected to decide whether she will run in early 2026, OutKick reported. Tafoya spent more than 25 years as a sideline reporter covering the NFL, calling her final game for NBC in 2022. Since leaving broadcasting, she has increasingly leaned into conservative politics, including serving as co-chair of Kendall Qualls’ 2022 gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota and becoming a vocal political commentator. If she jumps in, a run for the seat would be an uphill one. Minnesota has not elected a Republican senator in more than a decade.
A chaotic scene in a legislative session was caught on camera Monday after a shouting match escalated into shoving and hair-pulling between lawmakers. The clash unfolded in Mexico City’s Congress as opposition PAN legislators occupied the dais to protest a proposal by the ruling Morena Party to close the capital’s transparency body, Fox News reported. Colleagues piled in to separate the women at the center of the scuffle. Both parties later denounced the violence and blamed the other side. “What worries us a lot is how the opposition is systematically resorting to violence instead of arguments, in the absence of being able to debate,” said Paulo Garcia, a spokesman for the Moreno Party. The fracas follows another ugly scene in the country’s parliament on Aug. 27, when a Senate clash ended with threats of violence. Senate president Gerardo Fernández Noroña said opposition leader Alejandro Moreno grabbed him during a livestream and vowed to “beat the s--t out of” him.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters are honoring their late mother, Kim Porter, with heartfelt birthday tributes. Jessie and D’Lila Combs, both 18, marked what would have been Porter’s 55th birthday Monday with a joint Instagram post, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY, we love you soooooo much. We miss you so freaking much and we know you are always walking by our sides. #ForeverKP.” Porter’s son Christian Combs also paid tribute, sharing a series of photos alongside an emotional caption. “HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!” he wrote. “I wish I could be with you right now and hug and kiss you!! You are the reason I keep going every day! I love you and miss you mommy!” Porter died in 2018 at age 47 from pneumonia, and this year marks almost a decade since her tragic death. The tributes arrive as the Combs family navigates a period of heightened public attention surrounding their father’s ongoing legal troubles. The rapper was sentenced in October to 50 months in prison on prostitution related charges.
President Donald Trump has launched a major legal battle against the BBC, filing a federal lawsuit that seeks up to $10 billion over allegations the U.K. public broadcaster misrepresented a part of his speech delivered prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorneys argue the segment deceptively stitched his remarks together to make it appear he encouraged violence. The BBC has previously apologized for the way the footage was cut, calling it an “error of judgment” but rejecting claims it defamed the president. Legal experts have said the suit appears futile, as the statute of limitations has already expired in the U.K. and the program on which the segment aired, Panorama, does not broadcast in the U.S. The controversy has led to the resignations of senior executives at the corporation and prompted fierce debate in both the U.K. and U.S. over editorial standards and press freedom. The case adds to a widening series of high-profile legal offensives Trump has launched against major media organizations both before and after returning to the presidency, including suing The Wall Street Journal over its reporting on his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and a successful action against ABC News after one of the network’s anchors mischaracterized the ruling against Trump in a sexual assault case.
Rob Reiner took his son, Nick Reiner, to Conan O’Brien’s Dec. 13 Christmas party to “keep an eye on him”—just a day before the elder Reiner and his wife were killed.
The film director and his wife, Michele, asked if they could bring him to the occasion out of concern for their son, sources told Rolling Stone. At the party, Nick, 32, exhibited “anti-social behavior,” including staring at people, according to the outlet. Reiner and his son got into a “very loud argument," according to TMZ.
The following day, Reiner, 78, and his wife, 68, were found dead in their Los Angeles home in what investigators have called “an apparent homicide.“ Nick Reiner remains in custody without bail.
One of the Reiners’ neighbors told the New York Post that “Nick has had demons for the longest. It is such a nightmare. The whole thing is a tragedy.”
Nick Reiner struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues since he was about 14 years old.
His father had described the ordeal of Nick going to 18 rehabilitation facilities and being homeless in three states.
“When Nick would tell us that it wasn’t working for him, we wouldn’t listen,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “We were desperate, and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son.”
Reiner further explained to People Magazine in 2016: “You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts. They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along.”
Fifteen people have been injured by the abrupt stop of a cable car, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. One of the iconic public transportation cars jolted to a halt, leaving more than a dozen people with injuries, and two were immediately taken to the hospital. The cars were first introduced in the 1870s and are a major tourism draw for the Bay Area city. They lack seatbelts and are often ridden by passengers who hang out the sides. The SFFD said in a statement, “There will be an ongoing investigation… We have minor to moderate injuries at this location.” It added that “15 patents were evaluated here on scene [and] two were transported immediately from their injuries. [Eleven] were transported for what we would consider minor aches and pains, and two [declined] to be transported to the hospital.” The car operator, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, said it was also investigating. “Safety for our passengers on all Muni vehicles continues to be our top priority,” it said in a statement. “We’ll be conducting a full review of incident details to ensure continued safety on the cable cars.”
UFC star Geronimo Dos Santos has been found dead after he disappeared during a swim in the Amazon. Brazilian authorities say Dos Santos, 45, vanished Saturday while swimming in the Negro River near São Gabriel da Cachoeira, where he was visiting with his girlfriend. His body was recovered on Monday, found trapped under rocks, The Sun reported. Dos Santos—nicknamed “Mongdragon”—had fought internationally and was signed to UFC in 2012, but he never made his debut, pulling out of UFC 153 due to injury, before being released by the company. He amassed a 45-26-1 pro record. In April, he knocked out former UFC contender Aleksei Oleinik in just 109 seconds at a BKFC event. Dos Santos had been scheduled to face ex-UFC champ Andrei Arlovski this summer but withdrew. Local officials said: “May God grant [his loved ones] strength and comfort to overcome this great loss.”
Disney is sticking with its live-action remake playbook, but this time, the studio is flipping the script. According to Deadline, Disney is developing a live-action film centered on Gaston, the swaggering antagonist from the beloved 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast. The project will not be tied to Disney’s 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, nor will Luke Evans return to reprise the role. Instead, the studio appears to be carving out a standalone origin-style story for the character — a move reminiscent of Disney’s earlier villain-focused reimagining with its 2014 live-action Maleficent. According to the outlet, Disney previously discussed expanding the Beauty and the Beast universe with a Gaston-centric series starring Evans, which was brought up after the 2017 film’s box-office success but was ultimately shelved before production. For the new film, Deadline reports that Dave Callaham has been tapped to write the script, with Michelle Rejwan attached as producer. No director has been announced, and casting details remain under wraps.