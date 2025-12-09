Passenger Plane Engineer Plummets 20ft From Jet Onto Concrete

A jet plane engineer has been hospitalized after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor while doing work on a jet, according to The Sun. First responders were called to the British Airways’ Engineering Base at Heathrow Airport, London. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately four minutes. We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma center as a priority. His condition has been described as “serious.” BA and the U.K.’s Health & Safety Executive have both launched investigations. A source told the British Sun newspaper, “This type of accident is incredibly rare and has sent shockwaves through the BA community. The mechanic was assessing the safety of a jet in a routine inspection when he suddenly fell at least 20ft onto concrete... It really didn’t look good, and everyone is saying their prayers for him.” BA said in a statement to the newspaper, “Our thoughts are with our colleague, and we’re supporting them, their family, and their colleagues. Safety is always our highest priority, and we’re assisting the authorities with their enquiries.”