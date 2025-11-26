Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway in Heavy Snow

A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Minneapolis from Paris on Wednesday had to turn back to France after less than 20 minutes in the air. The decision to reroute was made after signs of a mechanical issue were observed. Delta Flight 153 departed Paris Charles de Gaulle at around 10:53 a.m. local time, but had to turn around 17 minutes into the flight, returning to CDG by about 11:47 a.m., according to Flightradar24 data. The aircraft never climbed higher than 9,500 feet. A Delta spokesperson told the Beast that the Airbus A330-300 had to return to its original airport “due to an indication of a mechanical issue” related to the aircraft’s flaps. Since the aircraft was just beginning an international journey, it had a lot of fuel, so the crew considered the situation an emergency due to the excessive fuel weight. This granted the flight “priority handling from air traffic control,“ according to the airline. Delta added that the 177 passengers “were reaccommodated on same-day flights” while the aircraft goes through “evaluation by Delta maintenance technicians.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Mechanical Issue’ Turns International Flight AroundSHORT TRIPThe aircraft returned to its initial airport after only 17 minutes in the air.
- 2’90s Star Threatens to ‘Prosecute’ After Alleged DruggingHOTEL HORRORFootage was published showing her in a shouty interaction with paramedics.
Partner updateAD BY Tony RobbinsReady for a Life Upgrade? This Tony Robbins Event Can HelpMIND POWERUnlock total life transformation at Tony Robbins’ flagship Unleash the Power Within event in March.
- 3‘Trump Accounts’ Rebranded to Something Less EmbarrassingTAKE HIS NAME OFFBusiness leaders think the children’s investment scheme is too useful to be tied to the current administration.
- 4Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway in Heavy SnowTREACHEROUS CONDITIONSThe incident forced the runway to close.
Shop with ScoutedLola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is On—Score 55% OffBLACK FRIDAY 2025The internet’s favorite luxury blankets are 55 percent off for a limited time.
- 5Guy Fieri Has Emergency Surgery For Injury During Filming ON SET DISASTERThe Food Network star suffered a gruesome leg injury filming the new series ‘Flavor Town Food Fight.’
- 6Florida Lawyer Accused of Attacking Man, 67, in Boat BrawlCRUISING FOR A BRUISINGNorwegian Cruise Line denounced the violence aboard its vessel.
- 7U.S. Mountaineer Killed in Fall From New Zealand PeakDANGEROUS PEAKSThe climber and his guide were part of a four-person crew attempting to scale Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook.
- 8Apple TV Series Pulled Over Accusations of PlagiarismCOPY THATThe streamer has paused the rollout after claims its creator lifted core plot points from a 1973 U.S. thriller.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s CrossWave *Actually* Replaces Your Mop & VacuumSMARTER NOT HARDERThe Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is an all-in-one cleaner engineered with next-level suction and dynamic mopping for the ultimate clean every time.
- 9Arrest Warrant Issued for Miss Universe BossA WANTED WOMANThe famous contest is facing yet another controversy.
- 10MMA Champ Arrested for Attacking Police Officers on FlightRESTRAINED AND DETAINEDA woman believed to be MMA champion Sinead Kavanagh was detained after an on-board incident left officers injured.
American Pie star Tara Reid filed a police report after she was allegedly drugged at a hotel bar near Chicago. The 50-year-old has said she is now ready to prosecute anyone involved, according to a statement from the Rosemont Public Safety Department. According to Page Six, Reid stated, “I am willing to prosecute,” in the report. It was filed on Tuesday and largely mirrors the claims Reid originally made, according to TMZ. The Big Lebowski star said she had been at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O’Hare Airport in Rosemont on Saturday when the incident occurred. Reid said she went out for a cigarette with someone claiming to be a successful influencer and left her glass of wine at the bar. When she returned to it, she claims the drink was covered with a napkin. She took a sip, which was the last thing she remembers from that night, she claimed. According to TMZ, her next memory was waking up in the hospital. Footage gathered by a fan from that night shows her shouting at paramedics, “You don’t know who I am. I am famous. I’m an actress.” She attended a 60-day rehabilitation in 2008 and has previously spoken out about her battle with addiction. The Rosemont Public Safety Department is investigating.
Across the wide world of self-help, few names carry as much influence as Tony Robbins, People across all walks of life—executives, entrepreneurs, parents, and students—credit Tony with giving them the tools to create sustainable change. Tony’s teachings are meant to make an impact across all areas, from business and relationships to health and happiness. Now, you can experience his insights firsthand at his flagship Unleash the Power Within event.
From March 12-15, Tony will host an immersive virtual edition of his Unleash the Power Within course which promises to help people break through barriers, harness their personal power, and manifest the life of their dreams.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
The business world is quietly seeking to rebrand ‘Trump Accounts’ for children as the more politically neutral ‘530A’ instead. The move is an attempt to incentivise parents to use an investment scheme they hope will outlive the current administration. Introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump Accounts will see all Americans born between 2025 and 2028 receive $1000 from the Treasury, which will be deposited into a low-cost stock fund they can access when they turn 18. Up to $5,000 a year can be deposited into the accounts, which employers and charities may consider contributing to as a perk for parents. “It’s just a technical, more straightforward name,” Madeline Brown, policy associate at the Urban Institute, said of the 503A rebrand, which has started to gain traction amongst lawyers and policy types. “For the durability of this program, there’s reason to remove politics, and think of it as something that will exist beyond this administration, and to encourage folks to participate.” White House Spokesperson Kush Desai said “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the fact remains: Only President Trump could’ve secured this historic win to help the next generation of Americans build wealth and achieve prosperity,” Axios reports. More details about how the accounts will work in practice will be revealed before the end of the year, the White House said.
Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway in Heavy Snow
A passenger plane has skidded off the tarmac in heavy snow, forcing an evacuation of the jet and closing the airport’s runway. A LOT Polish Airlines Embraer E170STD was left marooned on the grass next to the taxiway in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday. Flight LO771 had landed from Warsaw, Poland, but went off track shortly after at 1.43 p.m. local time. Officials said passengers were being evacuated from the aircraft and no injuries were reported, AirLive reports. According to FlightRadar24, conditions were snowy and misty with temperatures as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Images from the scene show the jet surrounded by emergency vehicles in snowy conditions. The runway is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. local time, with flights to Vilnius being rerouted to other airports. AirLive reports that a Lithuanian authorities investigation is expected. In a statement, Vilnius Airport said, “At 13:43 today, a LOT Polish Airlines aircraft arriving from Warsaw, conducting flight LO771, landed at Vilnius Airport and veered off the runway while taxiing to the stand.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Late fall is officially in full swing (and winter is just around the corner), which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are the new normal. As we inch closer to the height of the holiday season, temperatures are sharply declining, holiday house guests are trickling in, and PTO is being taken. It’s cozy season, and there’s no better way to honor it than by cozying up with a luxe, warm, and ultra-soft blanket.
ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 55 percent off sitewide with the code BF55 for Cyber Week.
In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for person on your list who says they “don’t want anything.” If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.
Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.
Guy Fieri is recovering from emergency surgery after suffering a severe leg injury on set. The Food Network star, 57, revealed he tore his quadriceps muscle in half after slipping on a staircase while filming his new series, Flavor Town Food Fight. Fieri said the accident happened when he missed a step and his legs split in opposite directions. “I slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told Fox News Digital. “My right leg compressed into itself. The doctor said in 20 years, he’s never seen a tear right through the biggest, thickest part of the quad.” The chef underwent emergency surgery to prevent the muscle from receding. “You normally tear that muscle at the tendon or tear the tendon off the bone,” he explained. “But this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle, and it exploded.” The injury occurred in the middle of filming, and the cast and crew had to adjust production. Fieri is now using a wheelchair and crutches as he recovers and will need to be off his feet for eight weeks. Despite the setback, he said the team “pivoted” with creative filming techniques, and he is focused on healing while resting at his ranch.
A Florida lawyer has been arrested for allegedly punching a 67-year-old man and knocking him unconscious, according to a criminal complaint. Phillip Ortiz, 38, was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older following the incident, the Miami-Dade County filing said. There are conflicting reports about whether the victim was a passenger or part of the Encore crew. “Who the f--- are you to tell me what I can and can’t do?” Ortiz allegedly said when told by the man that he couldn’t go down a shut-off corridor. The victim told police Ortiz then pushed him, and when he tried to shove the attorney away, a woman—thought to be his wife—pushed him as well. The man then retreated down the corridor. “The defendant then forced open the door and charged at the victim,” the report said. “The men then began to fight, when the defendant tripped the victim, who landed on his head along with the defendant’s full body weight, causing him to lose consciousness.” While passengers rushed in to perform CPR, Ortiz allegedly did not assist his victim. “My client vehemently denies that he is the primary aggressor,” Stephan Lopez, Ortiz’s attorney, said, according to WSVN. Norwegian told USA Today, “We have zero tolerance for violence of any kind on our ships and are committed to providing a safe cruising experience for all aboard.”
An American mountain climber was among two people killed in a horrific fall from New Zealand’s highest and most dangerous peak, authorities announced on Wednesday. The other person killed was a guide. The climbers, part of a four-man team, were scaling Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, on Monday when the pair of them reportedly slipped and fell to their deaths. The other two members of the team, believed to be a guide and their client, were rescued by helicopter after authorities received a distress call from the climbers late on Tuesday night. The victims’ bodies, who were tied together by rope, were later recovered after an overnight search. Although they have not been publicly identified, Police Area Commander Vicki Walker confirmed one of the deceased was a U.S. national, while the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association identified the other as an internationally-recognized guide. Aoraki, part of New Zealand’s Southern Alps, has a peak of 12,218ft and is known as a challenging climb even for experienced mountaineers. More than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain since the start of the 20th century.
Apple TV has been forced to pull its French-language series The Hunt just days before it launched after accusations that its creator lifted major plot elements from a 1973 novel. French producer Gaumont said Tuesday Apple was delaying the release while it reviews “any questions related to the production,” adding that it takes intellectual property issues “very seriously,” the New York Times reported. The move follows reporting by French media journalist Clément Garin, who wrote on Substack that screenwriter Cédric Anger failed to tell Apple that the series mirrored Shoot, a 1973 thriller by American author Douglas Fairbairn. The book was published in France in 1974 as La Traque, according to Apple Insider. The series, starring actors Benoît Magimel, 51, and Mélanie Laurent, 42, was shot in France in 2024 and was due to broadcast on December 3. Apple Insider said it was “plausible that Apple could make a deal with the Fairbairn estate and the book’s publishers,” allowing it to eventually be legitimately released. “Doing so would make the show even more expensive to all involved, but with some chance to recoup its costs,” it added. Apple TV did not respond to a request for comment from the Times.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Cyber Week (Black Friday through Cyber Monday) is the best time to save on big-ticket items like TVs, furniture, and yes, cleaning devices. Fortunately, the deals began early this year, and Bissell’s huge sale is one of the best we’ve seen. For Black Friday, the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is up to 52 percent off. This powerful multi-surface cleaner effectively replaces vacuuming and mopping with one sleek machine that delivers a faster, deeper, and more efficient clean.
The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce wet-dry vac blends vacuuming and mopping to tackle everyday cleaning of wet and dry messes. Plus, not only does it sweep up crumbs, dirt, and pet dander, but it also mops away spills and pet accidents—and actually sanitizes—a must for cold and flu season.
This all-in-one cleaning hero is a game-changer for parents and pet owners who need to tackle tough-to-clean fur, paw prints, and spills all in one go—and on a daily basis. At up to 52 percent off for the Black Friday sale event, the CrossWave OmniForce is a no-brainer. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this year, so now’s the time to invest in a cleaner space for the holidays and beyond.
If you’re looking for a more compact device, Bissell is also offering a slew of deals for Cyber Monday, including deals on its beloved range of portable carpet and upholstery cleaners (think the Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner). Shoppers can score $50-$150 off orders across the site to help you fully stock your cleaning tool box (use coupon code: CYBER2025).
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is facing another controversy with an arrest warrant reportedly issued for one of its co-founders. According to a court statement shared with AFP, the South Bangkok Civil Court issued an arrest warrant for Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip after she failed to appear for a verdict in a 2023 fraud case. Jakrajutatip and her company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., were sued in 2023 by plastic surgeon Raweewat Maschamadol, who accused them of persuading him to invest in JKN and causing him to lose 30 million baht ($930,362), according to The Independent. The court said Jakrajutatip, whose company acquired the Miss Universe pageant in 2022, “could be interpreted as fleeing,” and local media have reported she may have traveled to Mexico. She also skipped the Nov. 21 Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, which was rocked by a mass walkout after pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil called the eventual winner, Mexican contestant Fátima Bosch, “dumb.” Days earlier, judge and Lebanese composer Omar Harfouch quit, alleging the competition was rigged and saying he refused “to be part of this charade.” Earlier this year, MUO said that Jakrajutatip’s case was “entirely separate” from the organization. The Daily Beast has reached out to MUO for comment.
Irish MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh was reportedly arrested on board a Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin after getting into a fight with two Spanish police officers. Spain’s Civil Guard responded to reports of “violent behaviour” from Kavanagh, 39, who is alleged to have “repeatedly struck” two officers while resisting arrest on board the aircraft. She was eventually restrained and detained at the airport’s holding cell. The five-time MMA champion and friend of Conor McGregor has since been released on bail following a court hearing on Monday. Footage of the incident shows police called to remove two “troublesome” women from the flight, only to become embroiled in a tussle with Kavanagh and her companion. The fighter can be seen aggressively resisting arrest and hitting the officers several times, leaving them with injuries severe enough that one needed time off work to recover. “Don’t do this, please!” a woman can be heard screaming during the scuffle. In a statement, the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) wrote, “Two Civil Guards injured after containing a professional MMA fighter. We’re the only defence for citizens, and we are up against professionals who fight with their bare hands and WITHOUT RESOURCES.” A Civil Guard spokesperson refused to confirm the identities of the two passengers, but confirmed arrests had taken place following “a tussle with officers.”