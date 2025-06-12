Passenger Says ‘Divine Intervention’ Saved Her From Air India Crash

A woman in India was frustrated to miss her Air India flight to London by 10 minutes—only to later realize the mishap saved her life. Bhoomi Chauhan narrowly escaped death when she failed to board the ill-fated Boeing 787 plane that crashed minutes after takeoff in Ahmedabad, India. The tragic accident killed nearly 300 people, including passengers and bystanders. Chauhan said she was physically shaking and “devastated” upon learning of the flight’s fate. “My body is literally shivering. I am not able to talk,” she told Republic. She added she is “thankful to God” for saving her and that her mind is “totally blank now after hearing all that has happened.” Chauhan was set to return from vacation to London, where she lives with her husband, but was caught in a traffic jam while driving to the airport. Air India Flight 171 lost altitude rapidly after takeoff and likely lost power “at the most critical phase of flight,” according to aviation experts. The Dreamliner’s passengers included 159 nationals from India, 53 from Britain, seven from Portugal, and one from Canada. There were 11 children on board and two newborns. Rescue teams so far have recovered 290 bodies from the wreckage and the surrounding area.