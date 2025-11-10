Passenger Who Died on Carnival Cruise Ship ID’d as 18-Year-Old Cheerleader

A passenger who died onboard a Caribbean cruise has been named as 18-year-old high school student Anna Kepner.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the tragedy onboard the Carnival Horizon, which can hold up to 4,000 people. Kepner was reported dead on Saturday, the final day of the voyage, which had passed through Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel.

The high school senior’s family has paid tribute to an intelligent and funny young adult who was working towards her next chapter in the military.

Few details have emerged about what happened on the fatal journey from Miami that cost the varsity cheerleader her life. The ship returned to Port Miami as planned following the discovery.

Speaking to ABC News, her family said, “She was the best child you could ever meet. We’ll always remember her for who she was.”

“When she walked into a room, she would light it up. If you were sad, she’d make you laugh. She would joke around and be the funniest little person in school.”

From Titusville, Florida, she was due to graduate from high school in May.

Details of what happened have not yet emerged. ABC News

They added, “She had just finished taking the test to join the military.

“She was already talking to recruiters and had chosen her career path. She wanted to do something that would help her community.”

“She was a people person. She loved being around people. She had that type of energy that just drew you in with her smile and the way she carried herself. She was such an easy person to talk to.”

They noted how she had a passion for helping the community, getting involved in her local neighborhood, where her grandparents live.

The Carnival Horizon returned to Miami. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement to ABC, Carnival said, “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI.”

It added, “Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, all media inquiries need to be directed to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office.”

Her family also spoke of her love for water, noting how she had earned a scuba certification and a boating license.

She had also been doing gymnastics since she was two years old.

The Daily Beast has contacted Carnival and the FBI for further comment.

Anna Kepner’s family paid tribute to a fun-loving person. ABC News

It has been a challenging period for the cruise firm. In July, Euvelester Villarreal Jr., 48, died on board sister ship ​​Carnival Dream.

He died of natural causes, but not before the case was referred to the FBI.

Meanwhile, in August, footage onboard another Carnival ship circulated online after a fight broke out while passengers were in line for chicken tenders.