Passenger With No Flight Experience Lands Small Plane in Miami
INCOMING
A man with absolutely zero cockpit experience successfully landed a small, single-engine airplane after his pilot passed out Tuesday afternoon. The man, who has not been identified, is heard telling Miami International Airport air controllers about the problem, according to LiveATC.net. “I’ve got a serious situation here,” he says, in a clear understatement. My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane.” Controllers then coaxed the man and other unidentified passengers to bring the Cessna 208 down safely, offering suggestions like: “Try to hold the wings level and see if you can start descending for me. Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate.” The man behind the controls brought the plane down safely on the first try as other flights were held on the tarmac. Air-traffic controllers then told other pilots waiting that passengers had landed the plane that caused the delay. The FAA is investigating the issue.