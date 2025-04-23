Passenger Yelling ‘Snakes on a Plane’ Forces Emergency Landing

Bill Hader is diving into even darker territory for his next HBO project. According to Variety, the Emmy winner is teaming up with Daniel Zelman to develop a series focused on Jim Jones and the tragic events surrounding the Peoples Temple and Jonestown. Hader and Zelman will co-write the series and act as co-showrunners and executive producers. Hader is also in talks to direct and possibly star in the show as Jones himself. The story centers on the rise of Jim Jones, who founded the Peoples Temple in the 1950s. In the 1970s, he established a remote settlement in Guyana called Jonestown. The world was shocked in 1978 when Jones orchestrated the death of 900 people who “drank the Kool-Aid” in a mass murder-suicide. Hader previously created and starred in Barry for HBO, the dark comedy that concluded in 2023 after four acclaimed seasons. The series earned Hader 16 Emmy nominations and two wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The idea of a Hollywood adaptation of the Jonestown massacre was recently a major plot point on Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio, which imagined director Martin Scorsese using the Kool-Aid intellectual property to tell a story about Jim Jones starring Steve Buscemi.
Bill Hader's Next Super Dark HBO Series Revealed
Barron Trump Shows Off New Look Outside NYU Campus
Former Child Star Found Dead by Riverbank Was Pregnant
Two More Victims of Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Finally Identified
Former NFL Star Announced as the Next 'Golden Bachelor'
Plane Passenger Yelling 'Snakes' Forces Emergency Landing
Top Trump Aide Attacks Departing 60 Minutes Boss
Lena Dunham and Carly Rae Jepsen Team Up for '90s Adaptation
'Brady Bunch' Star Says She 'Almost Died' in Set Accident
Driverless Trucks Ready to Hit the Road in Texas
Barron Trump is rocking a new look. The 6-foot-7 NYU freshman debuted a hip new style on campus Tuesday as he dragged his backpack and security detail behind him. He donned a casual white polo shirt and khakis with a brown belt, and his tousled bangs looked shaggier than usual. It was a stark difference to his typical fit: formalwear and slicked back hair. But even with all eyes on him, the 19-year-old Trump can’t give his number out to any admirers. Security has prevented him from exchanging digits with any hopeful ladies due to the risks. The son of the president has been keeping a low profile. He’s followed around by his special detail nearly 24/7, and he’s mostly been using workaround ways to communicate with his new pals, including messaging apps on gaming platforms like Xbox and Discord. Trump is studying at NYU’s Stern School of Business after graduating from Florida’s prestigious Oxbridge Academy. He’s the only child of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and the youngest of the president’s five children.
Actress Sophie Nyweide was pregnant at the time of her death, according to reports. The 24-year-old former child star was found dead by a riverbank in Vermont just before 5 AM on April 14, and while her cause of death is yet to be confirmed, her mother Shelly suspects she died of an accidental drug overdose and authorities have refused to rule out foul play. Bennington Police have declined to give further details on the case while investigations are ongoing, but a death certificate seen by TMZ confirms that Nyweide was expecting when she died. It is disclosed how far along the pregnancy was and it is unknown of she was aware of the baby prior to her death. “I am aware she was using drugs. She had been for quite a while,” said grieving mother Shelly Gibson. “We had put her in many treatment centers. We don’t have the toxicology reports back yet. But my expectation is that it will be a drug overdose.” A man found with Nyweide when she died is being questioned by police, but is not believed to be involved or a suspect.
Nassau County police officials announced the identities of Jane Doe No. 3 and her two-year-old baby on Wednesday, The New York Times reported. The woman, also referred to as “Peaches” because of her fruit tattoo, and the young girl, who is suspected to be her daughter, were found near a desolate stretch of Long Island seafront—the site of the Gilgo Beach serial killings. Decades later, Detective Sergeant Stephen E. Fitzpatrick identified the possible murder victims as Tanya Denise Jackson and Tatiana Marie Dykes. Although Suffolk County officials have led the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings, it was Nassau County police who made Wednesday’s announcement, since that’s where Jackson’s remains were initially found. Parts of her body were discovered at Hempstead Lake State Park in Nassau County. Additional remains were located in 2011 near Gilgo Beach. Rex Heuermann, an architectural consultant from New York, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women, six of whom were found near Ocean Parkway. However, until Wednesday, three of the 10 victims found in the Gilgo Beach area and nearby Southampton remained unidentified. Authorities have not confirmed if they think Heuermann is responsible for the deaths of Jackson and the child. “I’m not saying it is him, I’m not saying it’s not him,” Sergeant Fitzpatrick said. The Nassau County Police Department posted a “Crime Stoppers Cold Case” notice Wednesday afternoon.
Former NFL player Mel Owens will be searching for the “perfect teammate” on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor, ABC announced Tuesday. The 66-year-old Detroit native joins the hit reality dating show for seniors as its latest leading man, following the widely watched debut season starring Gerry Turner. Owens played college football for the University of Michigan Wolverines before suiting up as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 through 1989. After retiring in 1991 following an injury, he became a lawyer, representing clients in sports-related injury cases, according to ABC’s press release. During that chapter in his life, he met his first love, with whom had two sons, but their marriage later ended. “Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship,” the press release reads. Owens follows in the footsteps of Turner, who captured hearts as the franchise’s first Golden Bachelor in 2023. Turner got engaged to Theresa Nist in the show’s finale and married her in a televised ceremony in Jan. 2024. Just three months later, however, the couple announced their decision to divorce.
Passenger Yelling ‘Snakes on a Plane’ Forces Emergency Landing
A flight had to divert hours into a journey after a “hallucinating” passenger became increasingly concerned about snakes being on board. The easyJet flight was bound for Marrakech, Morocco, after leaving London Gatwick Airport. All was well until, as the plane prepared to enter Portuguese airspace, the traveller became increasingly irate. The man—who was wearing a T-shirt with snakes on it—then “went berserk,” becoming “violent and abusive” and forcing the pilots into an emergency landing in Faro, Portugal, according to British media. “Snakes on a plane! We need to land!” he is said to have shouted. He was escorted off the plane by waiting police. Flight EZY8705 continued on to Morocco and landed at 11 p.m. local time on Saturday. “No one quite knew what was going on, or initially if the flyer had actually seen a snake loose among the cabin at 30,000ft,” a source told The Sun. They said the man was either drunk or high on drugs, adding, “He was in such a state that he thought the snakes on his t-shirt were real and sliding around the seats.” The episode invokes images of 2006 movie “Snakes on a Plane,” in which Samuel L. Jackson delivers the iconic line, “I have had it with these motherf---ing snakes on this motherf---ing plane!”
Donald Trump’s chief mouthpiece fired a parting shot at the outgoing boss of 60 Minutes, who quit Tuesday as the legendary newsmagazine is in the midst of a court battle with the president. “Karma is a b---h,“ White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X in response to news of Bill Owens’ resignation. He called the departing executive producer “a liar and a fraud.” Trump has sued the storied CBS program for $20 billion, alleging that the show edited an answer from his presidential opponent, Kamala Harris, to make her sound better. Trump backed out of a corresponding 60 Minutes interview of his own in October after learning that the sit-down would be fact-checked. Cheung shared his own version of events, writing that Owens “called me during the campaign to beg for an interview with President Trump. When it was clear they didn’t intend to be fair, we told them no. Then when the Kamala episode aired, they misrepresented our interaction with them.” Owens, who had been the lead executive producer on 60 Minutes since 2019, said that he decided to leave after it became clear he would no longer be able to make “independent decisions” in running the show. “I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” he said.
Nearly three decades after becoming a beloved ’90s teen classic, 10 Things I Hate About You is headed to Broadway, Variety reports. Pop sensation and “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen is joining forces with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ethan Gruska to work on the score, while Girls creator and star Lena Dunham and veteran playwright Jessica Huang are penning the book. Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph, and Tom Kitt is leading musical arrangements and orchestrations. Based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the 1999 film helped launch the careers of Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Remembering the audition of Ledger, who died aged 28, director Gil Junger said just this month, “He took about four steps towards me, and… I thought, ‘If this kid can read English, I’m going to cast him.’ There was just a presence.”
Brady Bunch star Susan Olsen, who portrayed Cindy Brady throughout the show’s five seasons and subsequent hit spinoffs, said she “almost died” on set in a freak accident. Olsen, 63, made the revelation while speaking to her former co-stars Christopher Knight and Barry Williams—who portrayed Peter Brady and Greg Brady, respectively—on their The Real Brady Bros podcast. Olsen explained that she “got injured” while getting made up for a scene. “On the Culver lot, they were shooting something—I would assume, in the girls’ bedroom—and I was getting body makeup on my legs. Was standing on a makeup chair and something from the catwalk, where they keep all the lights and everything, fell,” she said. “It hit the makeup man first, [bounced] off the body makeup woman, and hit me in the face.” According to Olsen, her resulting injuries were bad enough that they could still be seen in subsequent episodes and publicity photos, including during the wedding between mother and father Brady. “You can tell, if you look at the ceremony and you see the three girls on one side, if you were to zoom in really tight, you can see my face is quite swollen,” Olsen said. “I look different. You can even see it in some of the early publicity shots. You can tell my face is a little swollen.”
A fleet of driverless trucks is set to hit the road in Texas after being cleared for use on a stretch of highway on the I-45 between Dallas and Houston. Autonomous fleets have been testing the waters on Texas highways for a number of years now, but have always had a driver sitting in the cab in case of emergencies. But after years of development, industry leader Aurora Innovation says it is ready to go public with its fully driverless vehicles in a shakeup that could revolutionize the trucking industry. At least 10 companies are believed to be developing driverless trucking fleets, with many looking to “pull the driver” and go fully autonomous by 2026. But critics have hit back at the cybersecurity threats, job reductions, and lack of federal regulations associated with the fleets. Lewie Pugh, vice president of the Independent Drivers Association, said: “It’s absurd that AVs, which are unproven and unmanned, are given more latitude on American highways than professional drivers with years of experience like me.”