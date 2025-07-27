Passenger Yells ‘Death to Trump’ on Scotland-bound Flight

A bomb threat from a passenger who said he wanted to “send a message” to President Donald Trump forced a Scotland-bound flight to make an emergency landing Sunday.

Footage from inside the cabin shows the suspect, who police have identified as a 41-year-old man, pacing the aisle and yelling “I’m going to bomb the plane. Death to America, death to Trump!” as stunned passengers look on.

Trump, who is currently visiting Scotland, was at his Turnberry golf course at the time—about an hour’s flight from where the incident took place, according to the New York Post.

The passenger began making the threats roughly an hour into the easyJet flight from London’s Luton Airport to Glasgow Airport, The Sun reported.

After repeatedly yelling “Allahu Akbar” while raising his fist, the man was tackled by a group of passengers. In another video obtained by The Sun, someone is heard asking the man, “Why are you saying you’re going to bomb the plane?”

“Because I want to send a message to Trump,” the suspect replied, while being held down in the aisle. “He’s in Scotland.”

The pilots reportedly declared an emergency on approach to Glasgow Airport.

Upon landing, the Airbus A319 was directed to a remote part of the airport as fire trucks rushed to the scene, The Sun reported.

Police then boarded the aircraft, handcuffed the suspect, and escorted him off. Authorities later confirmed that no explosives were found on board, the Post reported.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving in Glasgow around 8.20am on Sunday, 27 July, 2025.

“Officers boarded the plane on its arrival and a 41-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are continuing.”

They later added: “At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved. We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers.”

An easyJet spokesperson told People that the suspect was removed “due to their behaviour onboard.”

“easyJet’s crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time,” the spokesperson said. “The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

Trump on Sunday played a round of golf at his luxury resort before meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and coming away with a last-minute trade deal. He will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.