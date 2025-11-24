Passengers Chase Plane Down Runway After Missing Their Flight

Chuck Potthast, the father of 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet, has died from brain cancer at 64. Potthast had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer. The reality show documented Castravet’s online relationship with her fiancé, Andrei Castravet, before they met in person in Dublin. The couple got married in 2017 and have since started their family with daughter Eleanor, 6, and son Winston, 3. Potthast’s battle with cancer was shared on the show when his daughter was estranged from her three sisters and three brothers. He said, “The Lord didn’t save my life to see my family fractured like this.” When asked about her relationship with her siblings, Castravet said to Us Weekly, “I have my own family.” The star shared she is “only speaking with [her] dad and Becky, and sometimes [her] mom.” The father of the star posted on Instagram on Sept. 14 to share a health update: “My surgery was supposed to be about three to four hours long to fix hernias from my previous cancer operations,” Potthast said. Castravet broke the tragic news of her father’s death in the caption of an Instagram post: “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven.”
A Bulk of Solo Stove's Catalogue Is 20% Off for Black Friday
Augustinus Bader's Ultra-Coveted Rich Cream Is 25% Off
This Avant-Garde Espresso Machine Is a Black Friday Steal
A volcano has erupted for the first time in at least 12,000 years, spewing clouds of ash nine miles into the air. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in the Afar region of Ethiopia erupted on Sunday, with no casualties reported. According to the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program, this is its first eruption in this geological epoch, which began around 11,700 years ago. Local official Mohammed Seid said there is no record of the last time it erupted. He said, “While no human lives and livestock have been lost so far, many villages have been covered in ash and as a result their animals have little to eat.” Images posted by the Afar Communications Bureau show clouds of smoke billowing into the sky, rolling across open plains and looming over settlements. Hayli Gubbi is located in the geologically lively Rift Valley. According to the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, its huge ash clouds have traveled as far as India, Oman, Yemen, and Pakistan. In a warning to citizens, the Afar Communications Bureau encouraged people to “take necessary precautions because the smoke and the pollution that has been created in the area can cause health problems.”
Jill Freud, an actress whose final film role was the housekeeper at Downing Street in Love Actually, has died at age 98. Her daughter, Emma Freud, announced the news on social media, writing, “My beautiful 98-year-old mum has taken her final bow. After a loving evening–where we knew she was on her way–surrounded by children, grandchildren and pizza, she told us all to f--- off so she could go to sleep. And then she never woke up. Her final words were ‘I love you.’” Jill Freud—who married Sigmund Freud’s grandson, Clement, in 1950—was also the inspiration for the character Lucy in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. In 1927, a teenage Jill Freud was evacuated to Oxford, where she worked as a housekeeper at the Kilns—the house C.S. Lewis lived in. The two struck up a friendship, with Lewis highlighting her “unselfishness and patience and kindness” in a 1945 letter that eventually led to the creation of Lucy. Jill Freud went on to run two repertory theater companies that employed “100’s of actors who loved her for her passion, her care, her shepherd’s pie, her devotion to regional theater and her commitment to actor’s (sic) rights,” according to Emma Freud’s post. She is survived by her five children, including her son, entrepreneur Matthew Freud, who was once married to Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Two air passengers were arrested on Friday after they attempted to chase their plane down the runway after missing a flight in Germany. The men, aged 28 and 47, were spotted sprinting down the tarmac at Cologne Airport in a last-ditch attempt to board a Wizz Air aircraft that was taxiing for departure to Romania. According to police, the two men had already missed the boarding cutoff for their 9.30 p.m. flight but refused to take no for an answer, instead smashing the emergency glass next to the gate and pressing a button that granted security access to the tarmac. The two men ran onto the runway but were soon apprehended by an airport employee, who subsequently handed them over to the police. Despite the last-minute drama, the flight actually took off on time and arrived in Bucharest ahead of schedule. A police spokesperson later confirmed to Bild that the two men had been arrested and that criminal charges had been filed against them by Cologne Airport. An airport spokesman confirmed that security was not compromised and that flights were unaffected by the disruption.
Karl Bushby began his mission in 1998 to walk around the world. Now he’s embarking on the final stretch of that goal after 27 years. The British man has walked about 30,000 miles so far, beginning his journey in Chile and walking up through the Americas into Russia, then heading over to Asia and now traversing his way through Europe. His path has taken him through some dangerous territories, including crossing the Darian Gap and the Bering Strait. He even became the first person to swim the Caspian Sea after being barred from walking through Russia and Iran. “We live in a very serious world that will kill you in 20 minutes if you mess up,” Bushby told CBS Morning News. Throughout his journey, Bushby’s held strong to his two rules: no mechanical transport and he won’t return home until he gets there on foot. Now, the 56-year-old—who began his mission at 29—is embarking on the last 2,000 miles of his route, which will get him back home to England at the end of next year. Facing the end of such a huge chapter of his life, Bushby said it’s “uncomfortable realizing that—you know it’s like anyone who’s had a lifetime career and you have to—it’s time to retire.”
The actor who played the wholesome schoolteacher, Miss Eva Beadle, on Little House on the Prairie, was good friends with Jim Morrison. Charlotte Stewart, now 84, revealed in a new interview that before she got famous, she used to party with The Doors frontman. “We would go out for drinks,” she told Fox News Digital. “He was quite a drinker, and often he needed to be driven home. So I would take him to my house because he trusted me.” The two became friends because Stewart, who was a self-described hippie at the time, had a clothing store across the street from the band’s label, Elektra Records. Stewart told Fox she never wanted a “romance” with Morrison—she just wanted to be his friend, though she described it as “a friend with benefits.” The pair took a four-day road trip in 1969 after an arrest warrant was issued for Morrison in connection with a Miami concert he performed. It was the last time they saw one another; Morrison died in 1971 in Paris, when he was 27 and Stewart was 33. Two years later, Stewart successfully auditioned for Little House on the Prairie.
A gold pocket watch belonging to one of the Titanic’s most renowned passengers has sold at auction for a record-breaking amount. The watch, which was given to Isidor Straus by his wife, Ida, for his 43rd birthday, sold at the Henry Aldridge and Son auction house in Devizes, south-west England, for $2.3 million on Saturday, making it the highest price paid for a piece of Titanic memorabilia. The couple is known for offering up their seats on a lifeboat once the ship had struck an iceberg. After Sidor Straus insisted that he should be given to younger men, and Ida Straus followed him, saying, “Where you go, I go,” reported CBS News. The pair was portrayed in James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic as the elderly couple embracing in bed as water filled up their cabin. Before traveling on the doomed ship in April 1912, Isidor Sraus was a partner in the New York department store Macy’s. He and his wife were among the relatively few first-class passengers who died when the ship sank on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. The 18-carat gold watch beat the previous Titanic memorabilia auction record by around $300,000.
A man who rushed to grab Ariana Grande during a red-carpet movie premiere in Singapore has been banned from re-entering the country, officials told the media. Johnson Wen, 26, was convicted on a public nuisance charge and jailed for nine days. He was also deported and “barred from re-entering Singapore,” the BBC reported, citing Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. The incident happened at the Asian premiere of Wicked: For Good. Grande was visibly shaken after Australian Wen surged through the crowd of photographers and lurched towards the cast. Moments after he grabbed her, co-star Cynthia Erivo yanked him from her and then held her protectively. Wen later made a second attempt to get over the barriers, at which point security pinned him down. He has a history of pulling such tricks and posting them online, including rushing the stage at concerts. He put a video out shortly after the incident, saying he was “free after being arrested” and thanked Grande. He was arrested the next day and pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incident “caused massive outrage” in Singapore.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is now ranked among the top three GOP contenders for the 2028 presidential primary, according to a leading betting market. Polymarket, a cryptocurrency prediction market where users can bet on the outcomes of events such as political elections, lists the Georgia congresswoman as the third-most-likely candidate to secure the Republican presidential bid in 2028. At the time of writing, Greene holds a 5 percent chance of receiving the bid, sitting behind Marco Rubio in second with an 8 percent chance and J.D. Vance maintaining the front-runner position with a 55 percent chance. The increase to third place puts Greene in front of Tucker Carlson, Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Nikki Haley. It also puts her ahead of President Trump, who is barred by the U.S. Constitution from seeking a third term but has hinted he may try anyway. Rumors of Greene planning to launch a presidential campaign for 2028 have swirled in the last week, driven in part by her decision to resign from office in January 2026. However, Greene squashed those rumors on Sunday, insisting that she is “not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it.”
A United Airlines flight from Newark to Cape Town, South Africa, spent eight hours in the air Sunday night only to return to New Jersey after a medical emergency, the airline has confirmed. The Boeing 787-9, registered N24988, departed Newark Liberty International Airport just after 8:30 p.m., lifting off from runway 22R before climbing to 36,000 feet over the Atlantic. About four hours into the trans-Atlantic trek to South Africa, the jet reversed course, according to FlightAware data that shows the moment the aircraft turned around mid-ocean. By the time the plane landed back at Newark, passengers had logged eight hours in the air with no progress toward their destination. United said the decision to turn around was made to allow a passenger to receive medical care on the ground. The airline added that the individual is now being treated. It comes after a United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX collided with a weather balloon over Utah last month. Flight 1093 was flying from Denver to Los Angeles on October 16 when the aircraft struck the object while cruising at 36,000 feet near Moab, Utah.