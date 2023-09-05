Passenger’s Diarrhea Forces Delta Flight to Turn Back
‘BIOHAZARD’
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around due to a passenger’s diarrhea, which the pilot considered a “biohazard issue,” according to reports. Around two hours into the transatlantic flight last Friday, Flight 194 was reportedly asked to return to Georgia. “We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” the pilot reportedly said to air traffic control in a recording shared on Twitter. In a statement to Insider, Delta confirmed the flight had been affected by a “medical issue” which meant that the aircraft needed to return to Atlanta for cleaning. “Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination,” the statement read. “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”