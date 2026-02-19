Passengers Evacuate Jet Using Slides After Scary Emergency Halts Flights
One of the nation’s busiest airports ground to a halt when a passenger plane made an emergency landing and was evacuated via slides. JetBlue flight 543 took off at about 5:45 p.m. from Newark Liberty International bound for Florida on Wednesday, but the 20-year-old plane was forced to return immediately due to engine trouble. “The Airbus A320 was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and the crew reported an engine issue shortly after departing,” the FAA said in a statement. “The crew reported smoke in the cockpit and evacuated passengers via slides.” A ground stop was in place for an hour at Newark, with dozens of flights delayed. One passenger was taken to the hospital with chest pains, and an eyewitness told CBS New York some of the 122 passengers on board were shaken up. “They put down the slides, and we rushed out more or less in a very disorganized stampede, get out and jumped down the slides and got out and ran away from the plane,” Alexandra Svokos said. “People were shaking and panicking, and people were crying.” In a statement to The Independent, JetBlue said, “We are focused on supporting our customers and crewmembers and will work closely with the appropriate federal authorities to investigate what occurred.”