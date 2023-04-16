Nashville Airport Evacuated After ‘Noxious Odor’ Filled Terminal: Officials
STRANGE
A terminal at Nashville International Airport was reopened after being evacuated Sunday “due to the presence of a noxious odor,” airport officials said. “The Metropolitan Nashville Fire Department conducted air quality testing and determined there are no air containments,” the statement from BNA continued, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation. What caused the “odor” is unclear, but travelers began coughing and experiencing breathing problems around 3 p.m. local time, with footage taken in Concourse C showing people rushing to cover their noses and mouths as they left the terminal. “I felt a tickle in my throat, but nothing that immediately raised any instant concern,” Melina Psihountas, who had to evacuate Concourse C, told The Daily Beast via text message Sunday. “Another man at the bar where I was sitting was sneezing multiple times before we heard anything about the situation.” Psihountas said that she and other passengers were initially concerned as rumors of a potential biohazard spread among evacuees. “[I’m] hoping it was just mace… I was getting nervous,” she said. No injuries were reported as a result of the disturbance, fire officials said.