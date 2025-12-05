Passengers Evacuated as Smoke Engulfs Aircraft in Scary Airport Emergency
More than 180 passengers and crew were forced into an emergency evacuation after a ground vehicle used to load luggage caught fire next to their aircraft. The blaze, which ignited near a stationary Latam Airlines Airbus A320, filled the runway with smoke and triggered the immediate deployment of emergency protocols. Authorities confirmed no injuries were reported as passengers evacuated the plane at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport using boarding bridges and inflatable slides. One passenger, Lucas Lima, described the sudden and confusing scene. “When we were almost all seated, there was an announcement to evacuate the aircraft immediately. Then, everyone stood up, some not quite understanding and trying to grab their luggage.” He added, “Another announcement came, and the officers were shouting to leave our belongings and exit through the front immediately. From inside, there was no smoke or smell, and we couldn’t understand why we had to evacuate.” In a statement, Latam Airlines clarified that a “small fire” on a baggage handler had grounded the flight, but the situation was swiftly contained, and the aircraft itself did not catch fire. All affected passengers on Flight LA3418 were rebooked onto other flights.