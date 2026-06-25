Passengers Restrain Pilot After Mid-Flight Emergency

Cars singer Gary Numan, 68, says the way he and his wife, Gemma O’Neill, 58, first fell in love “may be illegal now.” The couple, married for nearly 30 years, first met in 1980 when the rocker was 22 and O’Neill was a 12-year-old superfan, Numan explained in an interview published in The Times on Wednesday. They reconnected in earnest six years later, when O’Neill turned 18, and got to know each other as she continued attending his concerts. “That’s how I attracted her, which I think is illegal now,” Numan said. Their relationship turned romantic in 1992 after Numan got her number from a fan club and called to offer his condolences following the death of O’Neill’s mother, which he also believes “may be illegal.” O’Neill initially thought it was a “cruel trick” before realizing it was her idol, after she quizzed him about his identity. They went on a date and, just five years later, got married and had three daughters together. O’Neill said her early connection to the star was a schoolgirl crush that later became more serious. “I was 11 and it started as a schoolgirl crush—a big crush,” she told the Independent. She even told a career counselor she was “going to marry Gary Numan,” years before they started dating.
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- 1Singer Says Romance With Fan-Turned Wife May Be Illegal NowAGE-GAP RELATIONSHIPThe couple first met in 1980 when the rocker was 22 and his now-wife was a 12-year-old superfan.
- 2Father Dies Days After Passengers Restrained Him on FlightJET2 SHOCKERThe British boxer was in critical condition when his Jet2 flight landed at Manchester Airport on Monday. He died days later.
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- 3U.S. Diplomat Allegedly Stabbed to Death By Ex-WifeMURDER CHARGEDaniel Riva was found dead after being stabbed in the head and neck.
- 4Tennis Legend Says Her Cancer Is BackANOTHER BATTLEIt is the third time the ex-athlete has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
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- 5Passengers Restrain Pilot After Mid-Flight EmergencyQUICK THINKING“The moment the plane swerved, I knew something was wrong because it was not turbulence,” a passenger told ABC News.
- 6Grammy-Winning Singer From Iconic Band Dies at 84A LEGEND LOSTThe singer was the lead vocalist of the jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears.
- 7Soccer Star, 21, Drowns Amid France HeatwaveFATAL PLUNGEHis death is one of at least 40 drownings linked to France’s extreme heatwave.
- 8‘60s Music Icon Reflects on Rocky Relationship With Co-StarOLD FRIENDS... OR FOES?The musician has returned to a cordial place after years of turmoil with his partner.
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- 9Top Trump Doctor’s Shocking Reaction to Girl’s Burn RevealedPOOR GIRLA senior DHS doctor on a $324,000 salary is accused of downplaying a child’s horrific burn injuries.
- 10‘The Wire’ Star’s Cause of Death RevealedTRAGIC GOODBYEActor Bobby J. Brown shockingly died in an accident in which his barn was set ablaze in February.
A father in his 30s has died days after he had to be restrained during a midair clash with his girlfriend and fellow passengers, according to People. The British man, Callum Kerr, was in critical condition when his Jet2 flight landed at England’s Manchester Airport on Monday and was rushed to a hospital. Kerr, a boxer, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend on a flight from Cyprus, prompting staff and passengers to intervene to separate them. The situation escalated when Kerr headbutted a passenger and threatened others around him. The plane landed around 2 a.m., and authorities boarded the flight to discover that Kerr was no longer breathing, so he was rushed to a hospital. Police tell the Manchester Evening News that an “investigation is underway after a man became critically ill following reports that the same individual had been aggressive and disruptive towards a passenger and crew members.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Jet2 and Manchester Police for further details.
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A United States diplomat was stabbed to death in the head and neck in Myanmar, and his ex-wife, Pavinee Supasirivisan, is the alleged murderer. Daniel Riva, 43, from Long Island, New York, was found dead on May 11 in the Sakura Residence and Hotel. The hotel is located just one mile away from the U.S. embassy, making it a popular location for U.S. diplomats and other visitors. According to an attorney familiar with the case, the Thai woman appeared in her second hearing at Kamayut Township Court in Myanmar on Tuesday for an immigration-related charge associated with foreigners committing a crime in the country. The attorney chose to remain anonymous, the Associated Press reported. Supasirivisan could face a sentence of six months to five years for the immigration charge, and another ten years or a potential death penalty on the murder charge. Officials and witnesses who have testified in court are hesitant to speak to the media and investigators on the case due to the strict government regulations, along with journalists being prohibited from court hearings, but it is confirmed that there were three prosecution witnesses who testified during Tuesday’s hearing, and two legal representatives for the defendant. It is unclear whether Supasirivisan has pleaded guilty to the charge.
Tennis legend Chris Evert has revealed that her ovarian cancer has returned for a third time in less than five years. “This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned,” she posted to Instagram on Thursday. “Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle.” Evert, 71, said she has already undergone surgery and will soon begin chemotherapy. In doing so, she said she will step back from her professional commitments, including her attendance at Wimbledon this month. Evert first overcame ovarian cancer after being diagnosed with an early stage of the disease in 2021, just a year after her sister died from the same illness. She was in remission in 2023 after undergoing treatment and a preventative double mastectomy, but fell ill again later that same year, which she said was “caught early.” A documentary about her second battle with the disease, Chris & Martina: The Final Set, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 26.
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Passengers Restrain Pilot After Mid-Flight Emergency
Passengers had to step up and assist a pilot after he suffered a medical emergency just hours into the flight. An Air Canada flight, operated by regional partner PAL Airlines as Flight AC7664, was en route from Newark to Halifax on Wednesday with 61 passengers aboard when passengers felt the plane swerve. They later learned this was due to the pilot suffering a seizure while actively flying. “The moment the plane swerved, I knew something was wrong because it was not turbulence,” passenger Rodney McDonald told ABC News about the frightening incident. “One of the flight attendants entered the cockpit frantically, and a few moments later, he was dragging one of the pilots out of the cockpit onto the aisle way of the airplane.” According to McDonald, he and four others helped restrain the pilot, who was seized for about 40 minutes while the copilot took over and diverted the flight to Boston, which landed at 1:40 p.m. local time. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson told People that the “aircraft landed without incident,” and Air Canada, which operates the flight, confirmed to CBC that the passengers were helped to “complete their journeys as soon as possible.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Air Canada for comment.
Canadian music icon David Clayton-Thomas has died at 84. The singer passed away peacefully at a Toronto hospital on Wednesday night, his publicist confirmed, according to a report by Variety. No further details about the cause of death were released. Clayton-Thomas is survived by his daughters, Ashleigh Clayton-Thomas and Christine Graham. His representative said plans are underway for a memorial concert, with proceeds from the event to benefit Peacebuilders Canada. Clayton-Thomas was the lead vocalist of the jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears during its most successful years in the late 1960s and 1970s. His powerful, soulful voice helped drive hits such as “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die,” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” while the band’s self-titled 1968 album won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1970. His signature song “Spinning Wheel” was later inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2010.
French soccer player Kenzo Kies, 21, has died after drowning while trying to cool off in a river during France’s record-breaking heatwave. Kies was with three friends when he entered the Rhône River in Lyon, France, on Monday as temperatures climbed to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. local time and rescued his three friends, but Kies was the last to be pulled from the water. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later declared brain dead. The drowning happened near Parc de la Feyssine, where swimming in the Rhône River is prohibited. Kies was a right-winger for the En Avant Guingamp team in Ligue 2. The soccer club paid tribute to the young player, describing him as talented and respected by teammates and coaches. Kies’ death comes as France continues to battle an intense heatwave. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said at least 40 people have drowned during what has been France’s hottest summer in history, most of them being young people swimming in unsupervised areas.
Art Garfunkel revealed a long-awaited update about the ever-changing status of his iconic folk duo. In an interview with People, the singer-songwriter, 84, shared that he has finally reached a “place of peace” in his longstanding tumultuous relationship with his musical partner, Paul Simon, also 84. “We had a dinner [last year]. It was very lovely. There were tears, there were hugs,” the Queens native said, although he does not “think so much about [Simon] as I think about what’s ahead.” The Grammy-winning duo’s feud began shortly after they met in high school during the ’50s, when Paul, then a teenager, recorded and released two solo singles without consulting Garfunkel, with whom he had just started the band in 1957. As the duo’s main songwriter, Paul’s solo career achievements created a rift between the two, and they paused making music in 1963 and again in 1970, but reunited in 1981 for a legendary Central Park performance that drew over 500,000 attendees. Garfunkel told People it was “the greatest night” of his life. Despite feeling as though he was the disadvantaged half of the duo compared to Simon, who was the main songwriter, Garfunkel “only feels great about” his career, which won the duo seven Grammys, sold over 100 million records, and led to iconic songs such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Sound of Silence.” Garfunkel, married to Kathryn Luce Garfunkel, with whom he shares sons Art Jr., 35, and Beau, 20, is currently on his solo “What a Wonderful World” tour.
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CONTENT WARNING: This story features a graphic image of a burn suffered by a child taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
A shocking photo of a badly burned 15-year-old migrant girl mistreated in detention has raised further concerns over the Trump administration’s decision to employ a senior doctor on a taxpayer-funded salary of $324,000 despite his involvement in a drugs, alcohol, gun, and sex scandal. Dr. Alex Eastman, 51, is a senior DHS medical official and the former acting chief medical officer of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he oversaw medical care for migrants in federal custody. He is paid 30 percent more than DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, 48. The image, obtained exclusively by our sister Substack, PunchUp as part of its rolling investigation into Eastman’s conduct at DHS, shows raw, mottled tissue across the inside of the teenager’s upper thigh. The wounds were so severe that she needed skin grafts at a specialist burns unit.
Eastman didn’t examine her himself but oversaw the contractor who did. The girl was taken into CBP custody in Tucson Sector, Arizona, in September 2023, where staff from contractor Loyal Source Government Services diagnosed a “painless” second-degree burn and prescribed antibiotic cream, according to PunchUp. When she was transferred to refugee resettlement care, her medical form falsely stated no issues had been identified. Whistleblowers told Congress that Eastman, who trained at a Dallas burns unit, pushed back when colleagues flagged the misdiagnosis. When a doctor disagreed with him, Eastman wrote, adding a smiley face emoji, “You know where I trained and worked right?? This would be like me trying to teach you about managing hypertension!” His lawyer, Dan Schwager, told the Daily Beast that the seriousness of a burn can change over time, meaning a patient’s condition may later appear worse than it did at first presentation, and that Eastman “simply disagreed with the employee seeking his opinion about the assessment made and course of care (that) followed.”
*Read the full story, and the rest of the investigation into Eastman, on PunchUp.
Bobby J. Brown’s tragic and accidental cause of death was confirmed by the Maryland Medical Examiner. The actor, who appeared as Officer Bobby Brown in the Emmy Award-winning show, The Wire, was confirmed to have died from diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation. Brown’s Chaptico, Maryland barn went up in flames while he was trying to jumpstart an old Cadillac. His wife, Arlene, with whom he shares two daughters, attempted to retrieve Brown, 62, from the fire and suffered severe burns herself. Following the incident, TMZ released footage of the barn fire, in which clouds of smoke could be seen escaping from the structure, and a large section of the 50-by-100-foot barn’s roof was completely destroyed. Dispatch audio confirmed that the American actor was trapped inside the barn, and firefighters were ultimately “too late” at retrieving him. In addition to his 12-episode role in The Wire, Brown played an NYPD officer in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Officer Ira Weiner in the Emmy Award-winning HBO series, The Corner. CEO Albert Bramante of Bramante Artists, Brown’s talent agency, released a statement following his death, calling the actor “a formidable talent and a man of great integrity.”